Port to Port Cruises & Wildlife Tours announces new website

Monday, 7 October 2019, 9:19 am
Press Release: Port to Port Cruises

Port to Port Cruises & Wildlife Tours announces new website to showcase tour and ferry services

Dunedin wildlife tour company Port to Port Cruises & Wildlife Tours has launched a new website to ensure locals are aware of the cruises and wildlife tour services available.

Check out their new website at www.porttoport.co.nz.

There are many tour experiences and boat services that locals and tourists can choose from, including: wildlife tours; ferry cruises; private charter bookings and shuttle transfers.

Wildlife Tours

Port to Port Cruises & Wildlife Tours will take you on an up close and personal sightseeing experience of local Dunedin wildlife. Our dedicated tour guides will provide a running commentary of the huge variety of maritime wildlife in their natural habitat. See seals, penguins, albatross and other rare and endangered wildlife in Dunedin.

Ferry Crossing

Travel from one side of the harbour to the other, through our water taxi service. Port to Port Cruises & Wildlife Tours can get you to and from Portobello, Port Chalmers, Carey's Bay or Quarantine Island. Enjoy the view while you are safely and quickly transported in style.

Charter & Group Bookings

Port To Port Cruises & Wildlife Tours also offers a private harbour cruises. Our ferry can accommodate up to 20 passengers, and is ideal for family gatherings or work parties.

Otago Peninsula Shuttles
Getting you to attractions around the Otago Peninsula, Port To Port Cruises & Wildlife Tours shuttle service is available to make your trip to restaurants, museums, and gift shops more comfortable. Pickups available in Dunedin, and drop offs at popular attractions around Otago.


As Rachel McGregor says, “All the guides have been interacting with local wildlife for many years and have decades of experience. They know the best places to view wildlife.”

Wildlife tours and ferry cruises can take you between Dunedin, Portobello, Port Chalmers, Quarantine Island, Back Beach, Carey's Bay, and throughout Otago.

For additional details on the services of Port to Port Cruises & Wildlife Tours, go to: www.porttoport.co.nz.
