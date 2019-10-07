Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Growth continues for local tech company

Monday, 7 October 2019, 10:46 am
Press Release: Focus Technology Group

Leading systems and technology support company, Focus Technology Group, has purchased two Dunedin-based businesses in the last three months.

The tech company is now the largest IT support provider in the South Island for mid-sized businesses.

The locally-owned and operated tech company purchased the IT division of Deloitte Dunedin in July, as well as IT solutions provider Techbox in August. This grows Focus’s presence in Dunedin significantly.

CEO Rod Sinclair says Focus now has 70 staff in 7 locations – including in Christchurch, Invercargill, Dunedin, Queenstown, Timaru, Wanaka, and Gore.

“Since 1994, Focus has evolved from a small startup into a multi-faceted, region-wide organisation,” he says. “Today, with the addition of a Dunedin-based office, we have the best IT support coverage for mid-sized businesses in the South Island.”

“These purchases have meant we have significantly increased our staffing levels in Dunedin and doubled them in Timaru, this is our way of showing businesses in the regions that we are committed to ensuring that we provide local support in our towns and cities that we service.

“Dunedin’s business community has grown significantly in the last few years, so the timing was right for us to open a new office in the city,” Rod says. “It’s an exciting place to be, and we’re looking forward to working more closely with our Dunedin-based customers.”

Deloitte Partner Keith McArley says Focus were the company’s first choice when considering who to sell the Dunedin-based IT division to.

Focus Dunedin has consolidated both businesses to new premises on located in Cargill House, Princes Street Dunedin.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Focus Technology Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

Can Pursue Interim Injunction: ComCom Wins Appeal In Viagogo Case

The Commerce Commission has successfully appealed against the High Court’s decision not to issue an interim injunction against Switzerland-based online ticket reseller Viagogo. More>>

CTV Building Complaint: Engineering New Zealand Welcomes Court Of Appeal Decision

Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene says Engineering New Zealand will be continuing its complaints process against Alan Reay, now that the Court of Appeal has declined Dr Reay’s appeal. More>>

ALSO:

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 