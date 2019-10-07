Get your slice of paradise in an underrated community

Media Release



7.10.2019



Get your slice of paradise in an underrated lakeside community









The Lake Taupo region is widely known as an adventure enthusiast’s playground with a multitude of activities – some not for the faint hearted – all encompassed by the natural beauty of snow-capped mountains and of course the pristine lake.

But unknown to most who visit the action-packed region, is the sleepy lakeside village of Hatepe, where the true ‘Kiwi bach’ lifestyle is still very much alive and well.

Remember back to the good old days when holidays consisted of never wearing shoes, rounding up the gang of local holidaymaking kids to go and make your own fun, staying out until dark and parents not worrying about the whereabouts of their children due to the close-knit feel of the community?

The moment you drive into quaint village, all of those memories come flooding back and a sense of nostalgia sets in.

Where many once laid-back holiday destinations have become commercialised and overrun with tourists, Hatepe has escaped that fate, managing to stay under the radar and maintain the quintessential holiday village feel.

Hatepe Village is located just off State Highway 1, 25km South of Taupo and 25km north of Turangi – the perfect location to enjoy summer lakeside holidays or use as a winter mountain retreat.

The Hinemaiaia River is easily accessible for bike rides along the riverbank to the dam, or for the keen fishermen and women, is renowned for great fly fishing in a beautiful setting. Of course, being located on the lake’s edge, swimming, kayaking, boating and water sports are an easy pastime for holiday makers.

Steeped in history, the village began in the 1930’s with the land owners allowing a few anglers and their families to camp on the lakefront during the summer months. When the Hinemaiaia River was dammed in the 1940’s, the area where the holidaymakers camped was covered by the rising lake.

Regular campers asked the landowners if they could erect small huts and from there the village grew. The land lease was formalised in the 1970’s and the collective lessees are now represented by the Hatepe Residents Association.

Bayleys currently has a portfolio of five properties being individually marketed for sale by salesperson Alison Whittle.

“Leasehold properties such as those for sale at Hatepe are significantly cheaper to buy than comparable freehold dwellings on Lake Taupo – allowing owners to enjoy a lifestyle that could well be out of their reach otherwise,” Ms Whittle said.

A rent review has recently concluded with the lease terms now set for the next 20 years.

“The long lease term also gives dwelling owners a degree of surety so that property development and improvements can be undertaken with the certainty that the resulting benefits can be appreciated for years to come.”

Ms Whittle said several of the Hatepe holiday home owners she was dealing with derived five-figure revenues from letting out their dwellings as short-stay accommodation.

“For example, Airbnb rates of $500 a night for one of the waterfront dwellings virtually covers their annual lease rental,” she said. “The remainder of the time, the home is there for the owner’s family to enjoy.”

If you’re looking for a slice of paradise in an underrated community, look no further than the quaint lakeside village of Hatepe.



ends

© Scoop Media