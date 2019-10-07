Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Airport continues stellar run

Monday, 7 October 2019, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Auckland Airport

7 October 2019

Auckland Airport continues stellar run on Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Auckland Airport has continued to be recognised globally as a leading sustainable business, after being selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Asia Pacific, one of the world’s most prestigious sustainability indices.

It’s the eighth consecutive year Auckland Airport has been included in the DJSI Asia Pacific, cementing its position as New Zealand’s longest running member after being the first NZ company to feature on the Index in 2012. The company is also one of only nine transportation sector organisations included in the DJSI Asia Pacific in 2019.

“We’re extremely proud to continue our strong performance as a leading New Zealand sustainable business,” says André Lovatt, Auckland Airport General Manager Airport Development and Delivery.

“Auckland Airport is committed to growing New Zealand’s success in travel, trade and tourism, and creating positive environmental, social, cultural and economic outcomes for our local community, customers, business partners, employees, and investors. This external recognition by the DJSI represents the gold standard for corporate sustainability and confirms that we continue to achieve strong results right across our business.”

In the past year, Auckland Airport has continued to progress its targets for energy, carbon, water and waste minimisation across its operations. As a founding member of New Zealand Climate Leaders Coalition, it has set an ambitious science-based carbon reduction target, through the international Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), of 45% reduction per m2 between 2012 and 2025.

Auckland Airport is a proponent of diversity in its workforce and in the wider community. Female representation has increased in key positions across the business including at the Board level (50%), in the senior leadership team (22%) and overall, the number of female senior managers across the business rose to 33%. It also recognises and celebrates the diversity of its talented workforce which includes 45 ethnicities. Ara, Auckland Airport’s Jobs and Skills Hub, placed 210 local people in employment on the airport precinct.

The DJSI was launched in 1999 and is the global standard for measuring and advancing corporate environmental, social and governance practices. It is an important reference for investors and others interested in a company’s corporate responsibility activities. Auckland Airport’s latest assessment relates to its performance in the 2018 financial year.

Ends

