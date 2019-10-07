Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Surge strategy on vaping gives Govt the answers

Monday, 7 October 2019, 1:37 pm
Surge strategy on vaping gives Govt the answers

“Having international anti-smoking experts like David Sweanor in the country promoting vaping as the best solution to smoking is being well received. I just hope the Government is also listening to the experts calling for regulation that works,” says Jonathan Devery, co-owner of Vapo and Alt New Zealand.

Mr Sweanor, of the University of Ottawa, believes becoming a smokefree nation is entirely possible with intelligent regulation.

He’s in the country for today’s launch of ASH New Zealand’s report titled ‘A Surge Strategy for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 - The role and regulation of vaping and other low-risk smokefree nicotine products.

“David is globally recognised and has been leading the charge against tobacco for over 35 years. He wants to transition the world’s billion smokers to lower risk products. That means throwing away combustible cigarettes, that kill 14 New Zealanders every day, and replacing them with vaping that’s 95% less harmful.

“However, for that to happen policymakers need to ensure vaping is promoted and accessible to adult smokers, and not restrict it like in Australia where smoking rates have sadly not fallen in recent years.

“The experts authoring this report are saying all of this and New Zealanders get it. Kiwis know that vaping is much better for smokers than tobacco. They understand the need for legislation that sets the two apart, and will respect intelligent evidence-based regulation,” says Mr Devery.

He says the Surge Strategy released today is well timed given the Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa is set to the Smoke-free Environments (Vaping) Amendment Bill into Parliament.

“If our Government does what it’s promising, it will effectively be doing the complete opposite of what anti-smoking experts are recommending in this report. Excessive regulations around critical factors like marketing and flavours won’t get anyone off smoking and will only perpetuate Big Tobacco’s survival. Vaping is our best chance,” says Mr Devery.


