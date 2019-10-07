ezyVet appoints Craig Elliott as Independent Chairman



ezyVet, a global company specializing in cloud based, Veterinary Practice Management Software (VPMS), has bolstered its board of directors with the appointment of a new, US based independent chairman, Craig Elliott, former Apple executive and founder of Packeteer Networks.



“We have brought in someone of Craig’s calibre to chair our governance layer and help us continue to scale safely and smartly, “said Hadleigh Bognuda, ezyVet CEO and founder. “We want to stay focused on ensuring our Veterinary customers are at the forefront of new disruptive technology and can continue to offer world-class, clinically focused, patient care.”



Craig began his career in Silicon Valley at Apple Computer. He then co-founded IT networking company Packeteer as CEO, taking it from a three-person start-up to being listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange with a value of over $2 billion. Craig also co-founded Pertino Networks, a cloud-based connectivity company. In New Zealand, he helped start Kiwi Landing Pad in San Francisco, created “Winternz” a program to bring young Kiwi computer science students to the Silicon Valley for an internship, and has been a long-standing strategic advisor to New Zealand Trade and Enterprise. He has also held long term board positions with New Zealand success stories Magic Memories and Xero. With a degree in animal science and microbiology and a love for New Zealand, and his permanent residency, ezyVet couldn’t have found a better fit.



“ezyVet is leading the revolution in the fast-growing animal health business,” said Craig. “It was clear that this market was badly in need of next generation, cloud-based solutions and ezyVet is leading the way globally. After spending 30 years in Silicon Valley, finding a world class company that combines my love for animal health and technology was an incredible find. I couldn’t be more excited to help ezyVet continue to scale their business and take advantage of this phenomenal opportunity.”



Craig has been brought on to help grow and recruit ezyVet’s Board further. Bognuda adds “We are honoured to have Craig join our Board. He has a good grounding of the animal health space as well as tech start-up experience, particularly for companies in their high growth phase with a global focus. It is a privilege to have someone like Craig backing our vision and joining us on our journey.”



