Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update

Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 8:37 am
Press Release: XE.com

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6291 (mid-rate) this morning.

With little in the way of economic data over the past 24 hours currencies have traded tight ranges with both the NZD and AUD giving ground against the majors.

Global equity markets are marginally higher with investors seemingly reluctant to add to their portfolios ahead of this weeks US-China trade talks. On a positive note White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has said he is optimistic that trade officials can make progress on a trade deal and that the US is open to a short-term deal as long as "structural issues," like market access for U.S. companies and the Chinese government subsidizing state-owned companies, are addressed.

The EUR has inched higher despite Germany's factory orders declining more-than-expected in August. Yesterday Destatis reported factory orders decreased 0.6% in August with domestic orders down 2.6%, orders had been expected to fall by 0.45 following July’s 2.1% fall.

China PMI data will be the main driver during our trading day with current expectations of an unchanged 52.1 result.

Global equity markets are broadly higher, - Dow +0.23%, S&P 500 +0.22%, FTSE +0.59%, DAX +0.70%, CAC +0.61%, Nikkei -0.16%, Shanghai Closed

Gold prices have retraced yesterday’s fall up 1.4% to at $1,503 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have fallen further, down 1.5% trading at $52.55 a barrel.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

Can Pursue Interim Injunction: ComCom Wins Appeal In Viagogo Case

The Commerce Commission has successfully appealed against the High Court’s decision not to issue an interim injunction against Switzerland-based online ticket reseller Viagogo. More>>

CTV Building Complaint: Engineering New Zealand Welcomes Court Of Appeal Decision

Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene says Engineering New Zealand will be continuing its complaints process against Alan Reay, now that the Court of Appeal has declined Dr Reay’s appeal. More>>

ALSO:

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 