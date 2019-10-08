Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Comvita Manuka Honey verified as Non-GMO in the USA

Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 8:41 am
Press Release: Comvita New Zealand

NZX-listed Manuka honey exporter, Comvita (NZX:CVT), has achieved the official Non-GMO Project seal of approval for its UMF™ Manuka honey range sold in the USA and Canada.

The company’s UMF™ 5+, 10+, 15+ and 20+ Manuka honey, which is available across North America via large, well-known retailers such as Costco and Vitamin Shoppe as well as online, now features the impartial third-party’s seal of approval front-of-pack.

Comvita Head of Category, Shane Bloor, says with increased awareness about GMOs across North America, and more in-market shoppers paying attention to labels, displaying the Non-GMO verification on-pack gives American shoppers another reason to choose Comvita.

“This verification, while not available in other markets, is really important to American and Canadian consumers. It offers an additional level of assurance of the quality and purity of Comvita Manuka honey, and that our products are true-to-label. In addition, Comvita is the only Manuka honey sold in North America which is Certified Gluten-Free by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization,” Mr Bloor says.

In April, Comvita launched its new USA-specific packaging to North American and Canadian consumers, highlighting the product’s raw and unpasteurised attributes.

Mr Bloor says the newly designed jars have been warmly received by consumers in-market, and clearly differentiate Comvita from other brands in the competitive Manuka set.

"As the global leader, Comvita has enjoyed Manuka honey's emergence from niche to mainstream in the Northern Hemisphere, especially as more Americans have discovered its value. Our new USA packaging, which conveys a more natural and premium look, has been very well received by the retail trade and consumers alike, as demonstrated by over a 20% lift in same store sales in Costco Canada.”

Important among international customers, all Comvita UMF™ Manuka honey jars also include a range of anti-counterfeit design features to assure consumers of food security, and the honey pots and their lids are also BPA-free.

For licencing reasons, the Non-GMO Project verification cannot be displayed on products outside of North America, however all Comvita UMF™ Manuka honey, wherever it is purchased globally, is GMO-free mono-floral Manuka honey.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Comvita New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

Can Pursue Interim Injunction: ComCom Wins Appeal In Viagogo Case

The Commerce Commission has successfully appealed against the High Court’s decision not to issue an interim injunction against Switzerland-based online ticket reseller Viagogo. More>>

CTV Building Complaint: Engineering New Zealand Welcomes Court Of Appeal Decision

Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene says Engineering New Zealand will be continuing its complaints process against Alan Reay, now that the Court of Appeal has declined Dr Reay’s appeal. More>>

ALSO:

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 