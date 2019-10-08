Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Insurance premiums skyrocketing for Wellington businesses

Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 8:41 am
Press Release: Business Central

Half of Wellington businesses have faced difficulties purchasing insurance as the city grapples with a rapidly changing insurance market, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"Rising premiums for business and commercial property insurance is putting the strain on local businesses, even affecting some of their operations," says Chief Executive John Milford.

In the Chamber’s latest quarterly business confidence survey, 30 per cent of respondents said they had experienced "significantly increasing premiums" in the past three years.

"The insurance market has changed a lot in the past few years. Wellington has been shaken by several moderate earthquakes, and insurance companies are now moving to so-called ‘risk-based pricing’," says Mr Milford.

"All this has combined to mean higher premiums for Wellingtonians and it is starting to impact on the operations of local businesses.

"We also received feedback from our survey respondents that insurance companies are inserting more exclusion clauses into contracts or they found competition in the market is limited . A few businesses were even denied coverage completely.

"Previously, the Chamber has highlighted the example of a typical commercial office block in Wellington that saw its insurance premiums rise 220 per cent in just four years - from $99,000 in 2016 to almost $320,000 this year.

"These higher premiums for commercial properties flow through into higher rents for tenants. This adds to the cost of doing business at the same time as the council is increasing rates and compliance costs generally are rising.

"The Wellington Mayoral Taskforce on insurance is currently developing recommendations for government action, and we look forward to seeing what they come up with as a matter of urgency."

The survey was conducted over three weeks in September and received over 200 responses from businesses in Wellington’s city and suburbs.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Business Central on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

Can Pursue Interim Injunction: ComCom Wins Appeal In Viagogo Case

The Commerce Commission has successfully appealed against the High Court’s decision not to issue an interim injunction against Switzerland-based online ticket reseller Viagogo. More>>

CTV Building Complaint: Engineering New Zealand Welcomes Court Of Appeal Decision

Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene says Engineering New Zealand will be continuing its complaints process against Alan Reay, now that the Court of Appeal has declined Dr Reay’s appeal. More>>

ALSO:

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 