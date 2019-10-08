Iconic line-up confirmed for Go Global

Several iconic Kiwi companies are set to offer unique insights into their overseas operations at this year’s Go Global conference, which kicks off in just over a week.

ExportNZ executive director Catherine Beard says the conference line-up is the most impressive yet.

"We are pleased to welcome another solid and diverse group of exporters. From iconic companies like Weta Workshop, Icebreaker and Pics Peanut Butter, through to global giants like Zespri, all bases of the export journey will be covered.

"This year, Go Global brings innovative, tech-savvy and customer-focused leaders who are changing the way they export and deliver at scale."

A key discussion topic will be how exporters manage growing uncertainty in trade circles, with tariff wars between the US and China and a messy Brexit.

Food and beverage companies like Pics Peanut Butter, Kono, Alliance Group and TrackBack will talk about moving up the value chain and the barriers they have faced.

Zespri and Icebreaker will share how they have adapted their products and approaches in new markets, and how they have taken advantage of each venture they confront.

E-commerce companies Trademonster and Google are set to discuss top digital strategies for exporters.

Tech tigers that are leading the future of work, including award-winning software companies Dexibit and Kami, will discuss using technology in new ways that are putting them at the forefront of their industries.

The one-day event will kick off at 8am on Thursday 17th October at Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

