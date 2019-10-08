Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Iconic line-up confirmed for Go Global

Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 9:47 am
Press Release: Export New Zealand

Several iconic Kiwi companies are set to offer unique insights into their overseas operations at this year’s Go Global conference, which kicks off in just over a week.

ExportNZ executive director Catherine Beard says the conference line-up is the most impressive yet.

"We are pleased to welcome another solid and diverse group of exporters. From iconic companies like Weta Workshop, Icebreaker and Pics Peanut Butter, through to global giants like Zespri, all bases of the export journey will be covered.

"This year, Go Global brings innovative, tech-savvy and customer-focused leaders who are changing the way they export and deliver at scale."

A key discussion topic will be how exporters manage growing uncertainty in trade circles, with tariff wars between the US and China and a messy Brexit.

Food and beverage companies like Pics Peanut Butter, Kono, Alliance Group and TrackBack will talk about moving up the value chain and the barriers they have faced.

Zespri and Icebreaker will share how they have adapted their products and approaches in new markets, and how they have taken advantage of each venture they confront.

E-commerce companies Trademonster and Google are set to discuss top digital strategies for exporters.

Tech tigers that are leading the future of work, including award-winning software companies Dexibit and Kami, will discuss using technology in new ways that are putting them at the forefront of their industries.

The one-day event will kick off at 8am on Thursday 17th October at Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

Register here.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Export New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

Can Pursue Interim Injunction: ComCom Wins Appeal In Viagogo Case

The Commerce Commission has successfully appealed against the High Court’s decision not to issue an interim injunction against Switzerland-based online ticket reseller Viagogo. More>>

CTV Building Complaint: Engineering New Zealand Welcomes Court Of Appeal Decision

Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene says Engineering New Zealand will be continuing its complaints process against Alan Reay, now that the Court of Appeal has declined Dr Reay’s appeal. More>>

ALSO:

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 