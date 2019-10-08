NZ insurtech gets brand new digs, with room to grow

8 October 2019



Montoux celebrates status as a high growth NZ business with a new office launch



Wellington founded insurtech company Montoux will celebrate the official opening event for their new Courtenay Place office this evening. The custom-fit-out space doubling as a symbol of the company’s high growth journey and success both in the Asia-Pacific market and further abroad.



Since Montoux’s humble founding seven years ago in Lyall Bay by three Dutch surfers, the company has grown exponentially. The company made its first big move to a central city location on Cuba Street in 2017, and outgrew that space much faster than anticipated. “It has been wonderful to see our team grow and flourish so rapidly,” says Co-CEO Klaas Stijnen. “We have some of the best and brightest talent from both New Zealand and around the world working with us.”



The open, light aesthetic of the new office reflects the company’s emphasis on collaboration, while the configuration provides a multitude of options for meetings and quiet working spaces, and a large kitchen and dining zone for socialising and events. The fit-out was designed in house with contributions pulled from team polls, and includes a designated ‘quiet room’ for relaxation. “The new space reflects the inclusive, caring and collaborative culture at Montoux, which is integral to our business,” says Chief Operating Officer Toni Moyes.



The new office is being celebrated with some of Montoux’s biggest supporters in friends, family, business partners, as well as investors invited to the opening.



Montoux recently announced raising $10.5m in the latest funding round from firms across the APAC region. As the leader in world-class actuarial, data science, and optimisation software, Montoux is working with some of the biggest global brands in life insurance and helping them solve their business challenges. With additional offices in New York and Hong Kong, and expansion in Sydney, Tokyo, and London imminent, Montoux is taking this multi-billion dollar industry by storm.



What’s next for this quiet high-achiever? Fuelled by the long-coveted new espresso machine, Montoux is working to accelerate growth into Hong Kong, Japan, the UK, and North America. This means increased sales and customer success operations, further scaling the development of its software, and expanding its substantial actuarial and data science capabilities.



Watch this space!



ENDS

© Scoop Media

