OceanaGold Receives NZ Overseas Investments Office Approval

MELBOURNE, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") informs that the New Zealand Government has granted Overseas Investment Act ("OIA") approval of its application to purchase 178 hectares of land near the Waihi Gold Mine ("Waihi").

Mick Wilkes, President and CEO of OceanaGold said, "We are very pleased with this decision as we seek to make further significant economic contributions to the Waihi and surrounding communities. OceanaGold has been a valued partner and responsible corporate citizen in New Zealand and a considerable contributor of socio-economic benefits for the past three decades."

"We are making additional significant investments to grow our business in New Zealand. Through these investments, we expect to secure the long-term future for our operations and host communities in both the South and North islands for decades more. Our ability to operate to the highest of environmental and social standards for the past 30 years including operations in environmentally sensitive areas such as the West Coast of New Zealand reflects our commitment to be a template for responsible gold mining."

