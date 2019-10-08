Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Changes to ring-fencing rental losses rules

Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Inland Revenue Department

08 OCTOBER 2019

Inland Revenue is reminding landlords they can no longer offset residential property deductions against their other income.

Often referred to as “ring-fencing rental losses”, deductions for residential properties are ring-fenced so they can only be used against income from that property.

From the 2019-20 income year new ring-fencing rules mean people cannot use rental losses to offset other income like salary and wages.

Under the rules, landlords can only claim deductions up to the amount of income they earn from rental properties for the year.

Landlords must carry forward deductions over that amount, but they can use these deductions to offset rental income in future income years.

The rules generally apply no matter whether the property is held in a partnership, trust or company.

All rental property owners who run their rental properties at a loss will be affected, including so-called ‘mum and dad’ type investors with one or two rental properties, as well as bigger players with a larger portfolio.

The rules don’t apply to someone’s main home, farmland, or property used mainly as a business premises etc.

If a taxpayer owns more than 1 residential rental property they can choose whether to apply the rules across their portfolio or on a property by property basis.

More info on the website soon www.ird.govt.nz The rules apply from 1 April 2019 and are for the 2019-20 and later income years.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Inland Revenue Department on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 