Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shane Jones' PGF quietly made tax-exempt

Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 2:07 pm
Article: BusinessDesk


The government has quietly added Shane Jones' Provincial Growth Fund to the list of government entities that are exempt from paying tax.

The move was done so quietly that Revenue Minister Stuart Nash's office had to check with Forestry and Regional Development Minister Jones' office when BusinessDesk asked for confirmation.

A Nash spokesperson confirmed that Provincial Growth Fund Ltd was created in September to hold the loan and equity investments of the fund.

"It has no operational role in the day-to-day management and administration of Provincial Growth Fund Investments," the spokesperson said.

Effective Oct. 4, PGFL was added to Schedule 4A of the Public Finance Act, which lists all public-purpose Crown-controlled companies, and Schedule 35 of the Income Tax Act, the latter bestowing on it tax-exempt status.

"The company meets the necessary criteria to be exempt from income tax. This includes 100 percent of its shares being held by ministers of the Crown and the fact that its primary purpose is to carry out government public policy – investing in regional economic development," the spokesperson said.

This raises the question of whether the proposed Venture Capital Fund, which aims to stimulate investment in early-stage ventures, will be added to the list.

The spokesperson says the bill establishing that fund is still before the select committee – the Finance and Expenditure Committee is shepherding the bill through to its second reading.

Another question is why the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, which is tasked with helping to relieve the costs of meeting the ageing population's superannuation needs, is not tax-exempt.

The Super Fund and ANZ Bank vie for position as the nation's largest taxpayers. In the year ended June, the Super Fund paid about $500 million in tax, taking its contributions to government coffers to about $6.5 billion since its inception in 2001. The Super Fund has returned about 42 percent of the government's contributions in tax.

The spokesperson says the Super Fund tax issue was raised in the Tax Working Group's report and that issues relating to tax and how different entities fit which the government's public policy purposes are being addressed as part of the tax policy work programme.

The controversial $3 billion PGF was established in early 2018 as part of the coalition government agreement between the Labour Party and Jones' New Zealand First Party.

One of its early proposed investments was a $9.9 million loan to Westland Milk which was rescinded when that dairy producer was taken over by Hongkong-based Jingang Trade Holding, otherwise known as Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group.

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 