Giftbox Boutique to Support SPCA this Christmas

Giftbox Boutique look to make a difference this holiday season through their annual charity drive.

The online retailer who offers an array of quality gift basket and hampers for every occasion will give their customers the option of upgrading from the standard black ribbon featured on each gift box to a festive red ribbon for an additional $1.

Not only will all proceeds be donated directly to SPCA New Zealand, but Giftbox Boutique will match all donations up to the value of $2500.

This year, the company put it to their customer base to decide which charity to get behind, running a poll on their Facebook page.

“We wanted to engage with all of our loyal customers through our Facebook page, asking them which charity they would like to see us support”, explains Katie Gray, Director of Giftbox Boutique.

Followers were asked to choose from a selection for four charities, with SPCA New Zealand coming out the clear winner.

“We are thrilled to support SPCA New Zealand and look forward to presenting them with the proceeds in time for Christmas - a busy time of year for the organisation”.

The SPCA helps to protect over 41,000 animals across the country each year and the holiday period is historically the most straining on resources with many more new-borns and abandoned animals entering their shelters.

With the lead up to Christmas being Giftbox Boutique’s busiest time of year, Gray anticipates many customers selecting the red ribbon option at checkout for their Christmas gift baskets.

“Last year, our customers really got behind our red ribbon appeal, with over $3500 donated to the local Salvation Army”.

Giftbox Boutique’s ribbon initiatives have proven popular throughout 2019. Their blue ribbon drive for the Prostate Cancer Foundation before Father’s Day and Pink Ribbon for the Breast Cancer Foundation leading up to Mother’s Day received significant uptake from customers.

“With our customers getting more familiar with our ribbon appeals, we are expecting an even greater contribution this Christmas, upwards of $5,000”.

The 2019 Red Ribbon appeal will run from October 1st through to December 20th and is available on every gift box purchased through Giftbox Boutiques website.





