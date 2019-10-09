Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - October 9, 2019

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 8:31 am
NZDUSD 0.6299 0.1%
NZDEUR 0.5748 0.3%
NZDGBP 0.5155 0.8%
NZDJPY 67.52 0.0%
NZDAUD 0.9355 0.1%
NZDCAD 0.8392 0.2%
GBPNZD 1.9399 -0.8%


The NZDUSD opens at 0.6299 (mid-rate) this morning.

The NZD strengthened yesterday afternoon after the NZ government’s financial accounts revealed an operating surplus of $7.5B in the fiscal year to June 2019. The operating surplus was far greater than the Treasury's $4.0B forecast. The result has seen the NZD shrug off waning optimism about this week’s US-China trade talks.

News overnight that Chinese Vice Premier Liu will not carry the title of "special envoy" for President Xi Jinping indicating that Liu is not under instructions from China’ leader has dampened hopes of any progress in the talks. Meanwhile reports that the US is about to expand its trade blacklist to include some of China's top artificial intelligence firms have seen US equity markets sell-off.

Fresh fears of a no-deal Brexit following a call between Boris Johnson and German Chancellor in which Angela Merkel, told the Johnson that “the UK cannot leave without leaving Northern Ireland behind in a customs union and in full alignment for ever” has seen the GBP underperform.

Global equity markets are mixed, - Dow -0.55%, S&P 500 -0.83%, FTSE -0.76%, DAX -1.05%, CAC -1.18%, Nikkei +0.99%, Shanghai +0.29%

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

