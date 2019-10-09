Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New energy partnership to help global transition

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 10:42 am
Press Release: New Energy Coalition

A partnership between the New Energy Coalition and National New Energy Development Centre, announced by Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on 8 October, has the potential to share leading international thinking to help New Zealand reach its low-carbon emissions energy aspirations.

The Netherlands-based New Energy Coalition is a knowledge and innovation network whose mission is to accelerate energy transition. The Coalition is involved in a diverse range of projects spanning energy innovation, education, research and business development.

While still in its establishment phase, the New Zealand National New Energy Development Centre (NNEDC), to be based in Taranaki, will adopt many similar goals to the New Energy Coalition and help drive the innovation, development, and commercialisation of technologies and practices with the potential to support local, national and international energy transition.

Patrick Cnubben of the New Energy Coalition has welcomed the partnership, stating that the sharing of knowledge and effort globally is critical to achieving the energy transition required.
“A collaborative relationship between the Coalition and Centre provides a platform on which we can exchange the knowledge, expertise, and best practices that will help us jointly tackle the challenge before us,” Patrick said.

“There will be opportunities to work together on vocational training, education, research and development, and specific projects to help advance the global shift to and uptake of cleaner and sustainable energy resources.”

NNEDC Establishment General Manager Pamela Walklin is also looking forward to the leveraged abilities offered by the partnership.

“In building the NNEDC from the ground up, we are actively looking to build on ideas, knowledge, actions and models from around the world. The New Energy Coalition is a leader in this space, and it is hugely beneficial to be able to tap into the momentum they have already developed.”

“We embrace the opportunity to partner and collaborate with the Coalition, it sends an important signal about the significance and potential of the NNEDC and helps position it at the forefront of activity globally. There is a natural synergy between the two entities and their goals, and we’re looking to align and extend our thinking as the NNEDC is established.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Energy Coalition on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 