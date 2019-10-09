Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Startup sweeps top small business award

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 1:46 pm
Press Release: The David Awards

For immediate release:

Startup sweeps top small business award

A business which started selling home-made bone broth at markets just 18 months ago has taken out the top spot in The David Awards 2019.

The Little Bone Broth Company founder, Alex Watson, said the win was “Awesome!”
“It is rare for the Supreme Award to go to a Fledgling business,” said Judge, Pam Martin, “but Alex has done everything right.” He had created an exceptional business which had long-term potential in local, national and international markets, she said. “The Little Bone Broth Company is a true David, and a worthy winner!”
Commenting further on the win, Watson confessed, “I really do love it but, oh my word, it’s been so challenging. At times it’s almost too much … so for something like this to pop up, it’s just incredible!”

Winners for 2019 are:

Supreme Winner
The Little Bone Broth Company littlebonebroth.co.nz


Most outstanding fledgling business
Winner
The Little Bone Broth Company littlebonebroth.co.nz

Finalists
Tradie HR tradiehr.co.nz
Little Lunches littlelunches.co.nz
Sense Data sensedata.co.nz
Bento Ninja bentoninja.co.nz


Most outstanding established business
Winner
Pocketspace Interiors pocketspaceinteriors.com

Finalists
Career Matters careermatters.co.nz
Stolen Bike Catering stolenbike.co.nz

Most outstanding triumph over adversity
Winner
NopeSisters Clothing nopesisters.com

Finalists
A+ Physio aplusphysio.co.nz
Flow Marketing NZ flow.co.nz
Squoodles squoodles.co.nz
Paintvine paintvine.co.nz


Most innovative business
Winner
Puhoi Organic Distillery www.spirits.net.nz

Finalists
Chia Sisters chia.co.nz
Stay Well Pharmacy staywellpharmacy.com


Most inspired use of marketing
Winner
Paintvine paintvine.co.nz

Finalists
She Owns It sheownsit.co.nz
Lauren Parsons Wellbeing Specialists laurenparsons.co.nz
Bento Ninja bentoninja.co.nz


Solo Meo Award
Joint Winners
Tree Gifts NZ treegifts.co.nz
Bento Ninja bentoninja.co.nz

Finalists
Mud Mates mudmates.co.nz
Eskimo Nell eskimo-nell.com
Lauren Parsons Wellbeing Specialists laurenparsons.co.nz
Career Matters careermatters.co.nz


Most community-minded business
Winner
Stolen Bike Catering stolenbike.co.nz

Finalists
Sense Data sensedata.co.nz
Australasian Leadership Institute ali.org.nz

People’s Choice Award
Little Lunches littlelunches.co.nz

Ends

