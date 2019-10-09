Startup sweeps top small business award

For immediate release:

Startup sweeps top small business award

A business which started selling home-made bone broth at markets just 18 months ago has taken out the top spot in The David Awards 2019.

The Little Bone Broth Company founder, Alex Watson, said the win was “Awesome!”

“It is rare for the Supreme Award to go to a Fledgling business,” said Judge, Pam Martin, “but Alex has done everything right.” He had created an exceptional business which had long-term potential in local, national and international markets, she said. “The Little Bone Broth Company is a true David, and a worthy winner!”

Commenting further on the win, Watson confessed, “I really do love it but, oh my word, it’s been so challenging. At times it’s almost too much … so for something like this to pop up, it’s just incredible!”

Winners for 2019 are:

Supreme Winner

The Little Bone Broth Company littlebonebroth.co.nz



Most outstanding fledgling business

Winner

The Little Bone Broth Company littlebonebroth.co.nz

Finalists

Tradie HR tradiehr.co.nz

Little Lunches littlelunches.co.nz

Sense Data sensedata.co.nz

Bento Ninja bentoninja.co.nz



Most outstanding established business

Winner

Pocketspace Interiors pocketspaceinteriors.com

Finalists

Career Matters careermatters.co.nz

Stolen Bike Catering stolenbike.co.nz

Most outstanding triumph over adversity

Winner

NopeSisters Clothing nopesisters.com

Finalists

A+ Physio aplusphysio.co.nz

Flow Marketing NZ flow.co.nz

Squoodles squoodles.co.nz

Paintvine paintvine.co.nz



Most innovative business

Winner

Puhoi Organic Distillery www.spirits.net.nz

Finalists

Chia Sisters chia.co.nz

Stay Well Pharmacy staywellpharmacy.com



Most inspired use of marketing

Winner

Paintvine paintvine.co.nz

Finalists

She Owns It sheownsit.co.nz

Lauren Parsons Wellbeing Specialists laurenparsons.co.nz

Bento Ninja bentoninja.co.nz



Solo Meo Award

Joint Winners

Tree Gifts NZ treegifts.co.nz

Bento Ninja bentoninja.co.nz

Finalists

Mud Mates mudmates.co.nz

Eskimo Nell eskimo-nell.com

Lauren Parsons Wellbeing Specialists laurenparsons.co.nz

Career Matters careermatters.co.nz



Most community-minded business

Winner

Stolen Bike Catering stolenbike.co.nz

Finalists

Sense Data sensedata.co.nz

Australasian Leadership Institute ali.org.nz

People’s Choice Award

Little Lunches littlelunches.co.nz



Ends



© Scoop Media

