AA Launches AI-Powered RPA-as-a-Service Platform

Thursday, 10 October 2019, 8:30 am
Press Release: Automation Anywhere

AUSTRALIA, Sydney – October, 2019Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), has announced that it has launched the world’s first purely web-based, cloud-native Digital Workforce platform, Automation Anywhere Enterprise A2019.

Enterprise A2019 is now available both on-premise and in any public, private or hybrid cloud, delivering RPA-as-a-Service seamlessly to any user and any business through any delivery channel anywhere in the world. The game-changing platform, now available in more than 14 languages, dramatically reduces cost and infrastructure barriers to RPA adoption.

The company’s flagship platform – inspired by the ways in which humans work – now includes more than 175 new features across 40 different product capabilities to simplify business automation. It also incorporates feedback from more than 3,000 customers worldwide and thousands of hours of research and development to bring automation one step closer to recognising the $US100 billion market opportunity industry analysts have predicted[1].

As technologies evolve, they reach an inflection point and to go further you must make important meaningful departures from what everyone else is doing,” said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder, Automation Anywhere. “Enterprise A2019 is that dramatic departure, with a refreshing, instant-on user experience that eliminates the friction many companies still experience in building, deploying and scaling bots. Users can now log on to the platform from any web browser, dramatically increasing the speed of deploying RPA while decreasing the time in which companies derive compelling business value.”

The new Enterprise A2019 platform offers enterprises of all sizes unprecedented capabilities. These include:
Instant-on ease of use: The highly intuitive, web-based interface simplifies bot development, helping organisations automate more business processes than ever before. Using a web browser, users of all types and skill levels can log in and build their first bots in minutes. There’s nothing to install, configure or maintain. The RPA platform enables users to effortlessly create software bots on any operating system – Windows, Mac OS, or Linux – and on any device.

Cloud-native for unprecedented scale: Enterprise A2019 is a cloud-native platform that offers customers both RPA-as-a-Service from the cloud, as well as an on-premise deployment with enterprise-class data privacy, security and encryption in each. The software-as-a-service model allows users to gain the inherent benefits of RPA, but with reduced cost of ownership, near-infinite scalability and dramatically decreased time to value. It’s the choice of the customer to deploy on-premise or provision it from the cloud.

Infused with Artificial intelligence (AI): Users now have the ability to leverage built-in AI capabilities and easily integrate third-party AI solutions, such as computer vision, natural language processing and predictive modelling – all with the simplicity of drag-and-drop AI into any automation workflow.

New Attended Automation 2.0: Users now have access to new automation technology that provides greater bot and human collaboration across teams and workflows. This makes automation of front office processes much easier, faster and more cost efficient.

“Many enterprises today are recognising the benefits of automation and are currently in the midst of understanding the best strategies for optimal implementation,” said Sarah Burnett, Executive Vice President and Distinguished Analyst, Everest Group. “With features such as a function-specific user experience, availability on multiple clouds, RPA-as-a-Service, and built-in AI capabilities, this new release from Automation Anywhere could simplify automation and reduce its cost of ownership. These types of developments will increase the market for automation, bringing it within the reach of more enterprises with different budgets and tech skills.”

“Automation Anywhere Enterprise A2019 has a new web interface that is streamlined for a variety of users, enabling a collaborative work environment, while enhancing efficiency and productivity,” said Marshall Couch, Intelligent Automation Consultant, Eastman. “Downloading and managing bots used to be cumbersome, but with the new cloud-based platform, bots are available on-demand for improved scalability as well as simplified user access and functionality.”

Automation Anywhere Enterprise A2019 is available globally to organisations beginning today. Additional information is available here.

