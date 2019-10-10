Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - NZ

Thursday, 10 October 2019, 8:39 am
XE.com

The NZDUSD opens lower at 0.6292 this morning.

The USD strengthened mildly overnight, pulling the NZDUSD lower, on renewed optimism about upcoming U.S.-China trade talks.

It was reported that China is open to reaching a partial trade deal with the U.S., but they aren’t optimistic about securing a broad agreement to end the trade war. They would accept a limited deal as long as President Trump does not impose any more tariffs and, in return, China would offer non-core concessions like purchases of agricultural products without giving in on major sticking points.

The US Federal Reserve September monetary policy meeting minutes were released overnight – they cut rates by 0.25% at this meeting. Most participants felt a 0.25% rate cut was necessary to sustain the economy expansion and mitigate downside risks. Some expressed concerns that the markets expect more interest rate cuts than are appropriate, while others preferred a 0.50% cut and pointed out that empirical models showed a notable increase in the likelihood of a recession in the medium term.

The markets continue to forecast further interest rate cuts by the US Fed, with the next meeting scheduled for 30-31 October.

The GBP went on a roller coaster ride overnight. It jumped on reports of a breakthrough on the Irish backstop issue and then gave up its gains as hopes of progress were subsequently dashed.

NZ Food Price Index hit the wires at 10:45am.

Global equity markets were higher on the day - Dow +0.8%, S&P 500 +1.0%, FTSE +0.3%, DAX +1.0%, CAC +0.8%, Nikkei -0.6%, Shanghai +0.4%.

Gold prices rose 0.5% higher to USD$1,507 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices gained 0.4% to US$52.57 per barrel.

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

