Rental price indexes: September 2019

10 October 2019

The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals.

Key facts

Monthly change

In September 2019 compared with August 2019:

• The index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.2 percent.

• The index for the flow measure of rental property prices rose 0.3 percent.



Annual change

In September 2019 compared with September 2018:



• The index for the stock measure of rental property prices increased 3.4 percent.

• The index for the flow measure of rental property prices increased 4.1 percent.



Label updated on previous indexes

We have corrected the label in Table 1 for the monthly rental price index. The index base period was previously stated as the June 2017 month. This has been corrected to November 2006. There is no change to the index numbers or movements.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:



• Visit Rental price indexes: September 2019

• See CSV files for download

