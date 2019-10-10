New Zealand Technology Group increases Zenbu’s reach

On 1st October, public Wi-Fi hotspot provider, Zenbu, joined forces with New Zealand Technology Group, creating the largest, best supported Wi-Fi hotspot service in the country.

For 13 years Zenbu has been providing the accommodation, hospitality and retail sectors with safe, secure Wi-Fi hotpot zones to over 2,000 businesses throughout New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific. Zenbu’s hotspot solutions allow multiple users to access internet services in cafés, motels or retail environments with enterprise-grade security to keep not only their client’s network safe, but also their client’s customer’s devices secure as well.

Zenbu’s service also unlocked a previously untapped revenue stream for these businesses where they could charge a rate for the high-performing Wi-Fi service.

Whilst continuing to focus on building this niche customer base, Zenbu sought to strengthen their product offering and leading position in the market by aligning with New Zealand Technology Group.

Since the merger, Zenbu is now able to tap into the huge network of brands that reside under the New Zealand Technology Group banner. By utilising the resources these brands offer, Zenbu can pass on these benefits to their ever-growing customer base. On top of their current services, Zenbu can now offer customers complete enterprise solutions with business-grade internet speeds, data and voice services, as well as extended support from the largest nationwide network of onsite engineers.

Chris Woodhams, Zenbu CEO, is extremely excited by the merger. Says Chris, “The partnership means we have increased our national reach through on-the-ground field services, with data and voice services to add to our product suite. We’re able to provide not just managed Wi-Fi, but also service the internet connection itself, providing a complete end-to-end solution for our customers. The future is exciting.”

“The innovation of Zenbu and the infrastructure of NZTG perfectly positions the business for sustained growth,” adds Dwayne Smith, founder of New Zealand Technology Group.

Chris will remain hands-on as a partner to continue to grow the business and maintain existing relationships.

New Zealand Technology Group continues its mission of bringing together innovative businesses to build the country’s largest communications and infrastructure network for SMB’s, by finding and building relationships with the incredibly talented people New Zealand has to offer.

