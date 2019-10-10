Medical Council appointments and reappointments

Medical Council of New Zealand appointments and reappointments

The Medical Council of New Zealand has four new members.

Dr Curtis Walker, Council’s chairperson said today, the Hon Dr David Clark, the Minister of Health, made the appointments late last week which are effective from Wednesday, 2 October 2019.

The Minister also reappointed three current members for further terms.

Welcoming the new members to Council, Dr Walker said, ‘Nau mai, haere mai ki ngā mema hou. The new members bring a wide breadth of experience and skills to Council that will be invaluable in assuring public health and safety.’

‘At the same time, I am delighted to see the reappointment of experienced and knowledgeable members.’

‘We look forward to welcoming the new Council members at our November meeting, and to working together in the years ahead on behalf of the people of Aotearoa.’

The new medical practitioner members of Council are:

• Dr Stephen Child, an Auckland specialist in the fields of general medicine and respiratory medicine; and

• Dr Charles Hornabrook, a Wellington psychiatrist.

The two new lay members are:

• Mr Richard Aston, a former CEO with a strong business and non-profit background from Auckland; and

• Ms Giselle McLachlan, from Central Otago, who has an extensive legal and business background.

Both have been appointed for a 3-year term.

The following Council members were reappointed by the Minister:

• Dr Lu’isa Fonua-Faeamani was reappointed for a 3-year term of office. Dr Fonua-Faeamani is a general practitioner working in Auckland.

• Ms Susan Hughes QC, a New Plymouth based lawyer, has been reappointed as a layperson for a 2-year term. She is currently deputy chair of Council.

• Ms Kim Ngārimu is a director of a consulting company specialising in the provision of public policy and management advice, and is a member of a number of statutory boards. She is a layperson, and has been reappointed for a 2-year term.

Other members of Council are:

• Dr Curtis Walker, chair

• Ms Kath Fox, layperson

• Dr Ainsley Goodman

• Dr Pamela Hale

• Dr Paul Hutchison

• Professor John Nacey.

