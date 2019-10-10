Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Raniera Tau Resigns as Chairman of Te Rūnanga Ā Iwi O Ngāpuh

Thursday, 10 October 2019, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Te Runanga a Iwi o Ngapuhi


Karere Pāpāho / Media Release
10th October 2019

Raniera Tau Resigns as Chairman of Te Rūnanga Ā Iwi O Ngāpuhi

Due to allegations circulating about Mr Rāniera Tau, Te Rūnanga-ā-iwi ō Ngāpuhi has accepted his resignation today, which is effective immediately.

Chief Executive Officer, Lorraine Toki and Deputy Chair, Mere Mangu, advise that “At this time we have not been notified by Mr Tau, his lawyers or Police of any charges, therefore staff of the TRIAON Group will continue with daily business responsibilities as usual”.

Lorraine Toki reiterated, “Any pending investigations into allegations lay solely with the police and is official business which we are not a part of, therefore we have no further comment to make at this time.”


About Te Rūnanga Ā Iwi O Ngāpuhi

Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi hold statutory responsibilities representing Ngapuhi under the Maori Fisheries Act 2004, the Maori Commercial Aquaculture Claims Settlement Act 2004 and the Resource Management Act 1991.

As the Mandated Iwi Authority for Ngāpuhi, we lead the spiritual, social, cultural, environmental, and economic growth for all Ngāpuhi and build enduring relationships and create opportunities to help realize Ngāpuhi’s collective interests, dreams and aspirations.

Our subsidiaries include Ngāpuhi Iwi Social Services, Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi and Ngāpuhi Asset Holding Company. Together we form the Ngāpuhi Rūnanga Group.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Te Runanga a Iwi o Ngapuhi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 