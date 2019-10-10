Raniera Tau Resigns as Chairman of Te Rūnanga Ā Iwi O Ngāpuh



Karere Pāpāho / Media Release

10th October 2019

Raniera Tau Resigns as Chairman of Te Rūnanga Ā Iwi O Ngāpuhi

Due to allegations circulating about Mr Rāniera Tau, Te Rūnanga-ā-iwi ō Ngāpuhi has accepted his resignation today, which is effective immediately.

Chief Executive Officer, Lorraine Toki and Deputy Chair, Mere Mangu, advise that “At this time we have not been notified by Mr Tau, his lawyers or Police of any charges, therefore staff of the TRIAON Group will continue with daily business responsibilities as usual”.

Lorraine Toki reiterated, “Any pending investigations into allegations lay solely with the police and is official business which we are not a part of, therefore we have no further comment to make at this time.”



About Te Rūnanga Ā Iwi O Ngāpuhi

Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi hold statutory responsibilities representing Ngapuhi under the Maori Fisheries Act 2004, the Maori Commercial Aquaculture Claims Settlement Act 2004 and the Resource Management Act 1991.

As the Mandated Iwi Authority for Ngāpuhi, we lead the spiritual, social, cultural, environmental, and economic growth for all Ngāpuhi and build enduring relationships and create opportunities to help realize Ngāpuhi’s collective interests, dreams and aspirations.

Our subsidiaries include Ngāpuhi Iwi Social Services, Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi and Ngāpuhi Asset Holding Company. Together we form the Ngāpuhi Rūnanga Group.



