Scholarships address need for farming apprentices

Scholarships address need for farming and horticulture apprentices

Primary ITO is responding to the urgent need for skilled workers in agriculture and horticulture by launching a scholarship programme for apprentice fees.

Applications for the scholarships are open for October and November and will cover fees for the whole duration of the apprenticeship programmes, which generally take 2-3 years.

“Our industries are facing unprecedented challenges right now and we believe scholarships for apprentices will help business gain the skills they need,” says Primary ITO’s incoming chief executive Nigel Philpott.

“Offering scholarships for apprenticeships is one way of encouraging people to build a career in the primary industries, particularly as we know there is huge demand for people across all industries.

“We also recognise that it takes effort to study and learn. Training is valuable and Primary ITO believes that taking care of the fees will make apprenticeships very attractive.”

The scholarships are available for apprentices in dairy farming, sheep and beef, and horticulture production. Mr Philpott says an apprenticeship sets people on a pathway to a successful career, with support, advice and goal-setting coming from both a Primary ITO training advisor and the apprentice’s employer.

“With issues like trade, biosecurity, the environment, and competition all putting pressure on our industries, we believe the time is right to invest in people.

“New Zealanders depend on the primary sector, our largest export sector. It is growing and needs more skilled workers and employers.

“The future of farming and horticulture will be driven by innovation – not just scale. Our job is to train people to accelerate the pace of innovation, improve farming and horticulture practices, and deliver more profitable growth.”

