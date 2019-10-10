Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Who is New Zealand’s favourite Broadband Provider?

Thursday, 10 October 2019, 2:20 pm
When it comes to the top services that New Zealander’s complain about, the Commerce Commission says that the telecommunications companies that provide our phone and broadband services top the list.

And, with over 100 broadband providers across NZ all vying for customers with new deals and offers, it can be hard to differentiate which provider is actually best.

This is where the voice of the NZ public can complete the picture and help other New Zealanders make an informed choice about broadband providers.

Public voting is now open for the NZ Compare People’s Choice Award category for the Broadband Compare TUANZ Awards 2019 at https://www.broadbandcompare.co.nz/n/nzcompare-people-choice-award-best-broadband

Gavin Male, founder and CEO of NZ Compare says, "With increasing customer choice there can be more confusion than ever over what it the best broadband plan and provider. At NZ Compare we are passionate about helping people make an informed choice when choosing a new broadband provider. The NZ Compare People’s Choice Award is the ultimate opportunity for the public to have their say about who is the best of the best. This recognition from Kiwis across New Zealand makes it one of the most coveted categories in the Broadband Compare TUANZ Awards."

So, who will be the People’s Choice for 2019?

Male says, "It has been a busy year in broadband with internet connectivity sitting front of mind and streaming currently dominating the national conversation. We’ve seen several established broadband providers raising broadband prices and facing customer backlash and warnings from the Commerce Commission so the field is wide open. We have also seen newer specialist broadband providers offer innovative plans, and options to bundle their broadband with other utilities like power."

"Slingshot have been voted as the winner of the People’s Choice category for 2 years running - can they pull off a third? Last year over 10,000 votes were cast by the NZ public to choose the best out of 25 broadband providers. The top 4 brands selected by the voting public were Slingshot, Orcon, Trustpower and Stuff Fibre. Let’s see what the public say for 2019!"

