NZ exercise industry awards’ finalists named

October 10, 2019

Finalist named Scores of trainers and fitness facilities from all over New Zealand have made the finals of the annual New Zealand exercise industry awards.

The winners of the ExerciseNZ event will be announced in Auckland on November 23. The most hotly contested categories are personal trainer of the year and supreme facility of the year awards, ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie says.

Last year’s personal trainer of the year winner was Ngarama Milner-Olsen of Wellington.

The awards next month are co-timed with the Hauora yoga conference and the FitEx fitness and exercise conference.

The awards recognise exercise professionals and facilities for helping many of the 500,000 Kiwis stay active.

This year’s award finalists are:

Facility categories

Chain / group facility of the Year – for facilities that are part of a larger chain or group:

Cityfitness Albany – Auckland

Cityfitness – Hastings

Cityfitness – Lower Hutt

YMCA Gisborne

Independent facility of the year – for facilities that are stand-alone businesses:

Arena Fitness & Boxing – Auckland

Ironhood Fitness – Christchurch

NRG Health & Fitness – Cromwell

Franchise facility of the year – for facilities that are part of a franchise:

Anytime Fitness Cashmere – Christchurch

Anytime Fitness Hornby – Christchurch

SNAP Fitness Invercargill – Invercargill

SNAP Fitness Papamoa – Bay of Plenty

Studio of the year – studios and specialist facilities:

Adapted Yoga & Pilates – Christchurch

Awhi Yoga – Wellington

Min Yoga – Auckland

Take a Breath – Whangamata

Supreme club of the year – the best of the best:

Selected from the winners of the above 4 categories

Individual award categories

Personal trainer of the year:

Carol Pirika – Upper Hutt

Ginera Linton-Ozich – Auckland

Jessee James – Christchurch

Kelly MacDonald – Auckland

Marja Captjin – Tapanui

Radley Harahap – Dunedin

Reece McCaffrey – Christchurch

Up and coming personal trainer of the year:

Angela Oliver – Christchurch

Anita Preston – Christchurch

Emma McCann – Mauku

Joshua Nicholas – Auckland

Nicci Webb – Whangarei

Small group trainer of the year:

Christine Houghton – Auckland

Claudia Massey – Auckland

Danielle Paki – Napier

Karen Hulston – Christchurch

Vanessa Warren – Christchurch

Group exercise instructor of the year:

Brent Findlay – Christchurch

Charles Lam – Auckland

Hayley Rapson – Auckland

Julie Bish – Auckland

Louise Neville- Christchurch

Molly McDowall – Auckland

Suli Tuitaupe – Christchurch

Andrew Elliston – Wellington

Danielle Mather – Christchurch

Hilary Blackstock – Taranaki

Hilary Williams – Nelson

Michelle Cross – Christchurch

Shannon Booth – Dunedin

Mindbody teacher of the Year:

Daphne Luke – Auckland

Justine Hamill – Wellington

Mans Parsotam – Auckland

Mary McLeod-Watson – Wellington

Pooja Maddela – Auckland

Rebecca Harford – Christchurch

Zuri Brudenell – Paraparaumu

Outstanding support award:

Abiola Beckley – Auckland

Craig Maguire – Christchurch

Jermaine Robinson – Wellington

Stephanie Lim Fong – Auckland

Community contribution award:

Essentrics community class – Auckland

Gentle exercise programme at Stanmore Bay pool and leisure – Auckland

Live stronger for longer at Sport Canterbury – Christchurch

Mature and motivated class at Selwyn District Council, Canterbury

One more REP fitness community outreach – Auckland

Parkinson’s exercise class at YMCA Upper Hutt – Wellington

SNAP Fitness challenge for mental health – Nationwide

Tangata Atumotu – Christchurch

Programme excellence award:

Core Restore – Northland

Grx / green prescription at Stanmore Bay pool and leisure – Auckland

GOLDFIT at YMCA Auckland

Nordic walking marathon project – Auckland

Soulsisters fitcamp and retreat – Wellington

Tight Mummy tummy and bits – Auckland

Uniquely You – Collingwood

Innovation award:

Gisborne Harriers / Cardio Coach – Gisborne

Les Mills THE TRIP – Nationwide

MPT Body Transformations – Wellington

SNAP 6 Week Challenge – Nationwide

Educator of the year:

Harris Butt – Wellington

John Polley (JP) – Perth

Jonathon Petrohilos – Sydney

Matthew White – Auckland

Rainer Klebert – Christchurch

Shane Way – Hamilton

People’s choice award:

Andrew Wilson

Anita Preston

Christie Houghton

Gillian Halkett

Marja Captjin

Shane Way

Shannon Booth

Zuri Brudenell

