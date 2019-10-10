NZ exercise industry awards’ finalists named
NZ exercise industry awards’ finalists named
October 10, 2019
Finalist named Scores of trainers and fitness facilities from all over New Zealand have made the finals of the annual New Zealand exercise industry awards.
The winners of the ExerciseNZ event will be announced in Auckland on November 23. The most hotly contested categories are personal trainer of the year and supreme facility of the year awards, ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie says.
Last year’s personal trainer of the year winner was Ngarama Milner-Olsen of Wellington.
The awards next month are co-timed with the Hauora yoga conference and the FitEx fitness and exercise conference.
The awards recognise exercise professionals and facilities for helping many of the 500,000 Kiwis stay active.
This year’s award finalists are:
Facility categories
Chain / group facility of the Year – for facilities that are part of a larger chain or group:
Cityfitness Albany – Auckland
Cityfitness – Hastings
Cityfitness – Lower Hutt
YMCA Gisborne
Independent facility of the year – for facilities that are stand-alone businesses:
Arena Fitness & Boxing – Auckland
Ironhood Fitness – Christchurch
NRG Health & Fitness – Cromwell
Franchise facility of the year – for facilities that are part of a franchise:
Anytime Fitness Cashmere – Christchurch
Anytime Fitness Hornby – Christchurch
SNAP Fitness Invercargill – Invercargill
SNAP Fitness Papamoa – Bay of Plenty
Studio of the year – studios and specialist facilities:
Adapted Yoga & Pilates – Christchurch
Awhi Yoga – Wellington
Min Yoga – Auckland
Take a Breath – Whangamata
Supreme club of the year – the best of the best:
Selected from the winners of the above 4 categories
Individual award categories
Personal trainer of the year:
Carol Pirika – Upper Hutt
Ginera Linton-Ozich – Auckland
Jessee James – Christchurch
Kelly MacDonald – Auckland
Marja Captjin – Tapanui
Radley Harahap – Dunedin
Reece McCaffrey – Christchurch
Up and coming personal trainer of the year:
Angela Oliver – Christchurch
Anita Preston – Christchurch
Emma McCann – Mauku
Joshua Nicholas – Auckland
Nicci Webb – Whangarei
Small group trainer of the year:
Christine Houghton – Auckland
Claudia Massey – Auckland
Danielle Paki – Napier
Karen Hulston – Christchurch
Vanessa Warren – Christchurch
Group exercise instructor of the year:
Brent Findlay – Christchurch
Charles Lam – Auckland
Hayley Rapson – Auckland
Julie Bish – Auckland
Louise Neville- Christchurch
Molly McDowall – Auckland
Suli Tuitaupe – Christchurch
Group exercise instructor of the year:
Andrew Elliston – Wellington
Danielle Mather – Christchurch
Hilary Blackstock – Taranaki
Hilary Williams – Nelson
Michelle Cross – Christchurch
Shannon Booth – Dunedin
Mindbody teacher of the Year:
Daphne Luke – Auckland
Justine Hamill – Wellington
Mans Parsotam – Auckland
Mary McLeod-Watson – Wellington
Pooja Maddela – Auckland
Rebecca Harford – Christchurch
Zuri Brudenell – Paraparaumu
Outstanding support award:
Abiola Beckley – Auckland
Craig Maguire – Christchurch
Jermaine Robinson – Wellington
Stephanie Lim Fong – Auckland
Community contribution award:
Essentrics community class – Auckland
Gentle exercise programme at Stanmore Bay pool and leisure – Auckland
Live stronger for longer at Sport Canterbury – Christchurch
Mature and motivated class at Selwyn District Council, Canterbury
One more REP fitness community outreach – Auckland
Parkinson’s exercise class at YMCA Upper Hutt – Wellington
SNAP Fitness challenge for mental health – Nationwide
Tangata Atumotu – Christchurch
Programme excellence award:
Core Restore – Northland
Grx / green prescription at Stanmore Bay pool and leisure – Auckland
GOLDFIT at YMCA Auckland
Nordic walking marathon project – Auckland
Soulsisters fitcamp and retreat – Wellington
Tight Mummy tummy and bits – Auckland
Uniquely You – Collingwood
Innovation award:
Gisborne Harriers / Cardio Coach – Gisborne
Les Mills THE TRIP – Nationwide
MPT Body Transformations – Wellington
SNAP 6 Week Challenge – Nationwide
Educator of the year:
Harris Butt – Wellington
John Polley (JP) – Perth
Jonathon Petrohilos – Sydney
Matthew White – Auckland
Rainer Klebert – Christchurch
Shane Way – Hamilton
People’s choice award:
Andrew Wilson
Anita Preston
Christie Houghton
Gillian Halkett
Marja Captjin
Shane Way
Shannon Booth
Zuri Brudenell