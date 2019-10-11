Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Government must focus on maintaining productive capacity

Friday, 11 October 2019, 8:23 am
Press Release: Horticulture NZ

Government must focus on maintaining land’s productive capacity, says Horticulture New Zealand

Moves by the Government to protect highly productive land must focus on maintaining the productive capacity of that land.

‘We need a national policy that ensures New Zealand can grow enough vegetables and fruit to feed itself, now and in the future, and at affordable prices,’ says HortNZ Chief Executive, Mike Chapman.

‘That’s why we support the Government’s action to protect highly productive land. However, policy makers must also remember that the land itself is only one factor in vegetable and fruit growing.

‘Growers also need access to water for irrigation, they need to be able to apply sufficient fertilizer, and they need to be able to operate machinery like frost fans and infrastructure like packhouses, 24/7 depending on the time of the year.

‘If for any reason, growers cannot do this, they need to have the option to use the land for other purposes.’

Mike says current debate about the Government’s freshwater management proposals highlights the complexity and challenges of growing vegetables and fruit in New Zealand.

‘If a grower cannot apply enough fertilizer to grow a profitable crop because of the impact that fertilizer could have on a nearby waterway, that grower needs to be able to use that land for another purpose.

‘On the one hand, we need to protect highly productive land but what use is protecting it, if for other reasons, it cannot be used to feed New Zealanders on a sustainable, commercial basis?

Mike says with good planning, horticulture and urban and lifestyle development can live side by side and freshwater quality can be improved.

‘We’re all in this together. Several New Zealand cities need to grow so people have somewhere to live. New Zealanders living in these cities need fresh vegetables and fruit that can be grown sustainability at affordable prices. At the same time, rural and urban New Zealand need to do more to improve freshwater quality.

‘To achieve all these goals, rural and urban New Zealand need to work together and smarter.

‘Current Government proposals around highly productive land and freshwater management are a way for rural and urban New Zealand to work in unison, and ensure the decisions that are made today are the right ones for New Zealand’s future.’

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Horticulture NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 