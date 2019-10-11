Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - October 11, 2019

Friday, 11 October 2019, 8:50 am
The NZD opens at 0.6321

The big mover overnight has been the GBP, with the Pound up circa 1.5% across the board. There was a meeting between Boris Johnson and the Irish PM, which was “Positive and promising”. The market has really latched on to it and rallied. However as part of the statement, “Consent and customs are issues, issues that still need to be resolved.” To us, this does not really fundamentally change anything, as these issue have been the main thing stopping the UK from stumbling out of the EU Trading Bloc.

In breaking news, Britain is also proposing a pared down free trade agreement, in a hope to end the Brexit stalemate. This presumably would be more straightforward to get sign off on, and a wider deal could then be built around it. For those on the quiz choosing between a) Deal, b) No deal, c) Extension and d) Snap Election, the correct answer is obviously e) Who cares, we have a trade agreement. In all seriousness though it really highlights that a “No deal” if and when it eventuates is not going to be marketed as such, and will be sold as a win, which should pare some decline.

Against the rest of its peers, the Kiwi is basically treading water, still yet to break out of its recent ranges. Business Manufacturing data out at 10:30 am NZT will give it some short term direction, but not enough to change the long term outlook.

Global equity markets were higher on the day - Dow +0.42%, S&P 500 +0.48%, FTSE +0.28%, DAX +0.58%, CAC +1.27%, Nikkei +0.45%, Shanghai +0.78%.

Gold prices dropped -0.4% to USD$1,501 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are up 1.9% to US$53.55 per barrel.

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

