Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

150 Jobs to be Created with NZ Launch of Global Food Chain

Friday, 11 October 2019, 9:13 am
Press Release: Ipuddo

October 11, 2019

150 New Jobs Set to be Created with NZ Launch of Global Food Chain

New Zealand is to become the 16th country to see the opening of one of Japan’s fastest growing restaurant chains which features a bespoke multi-million-dollar fit-out.

Popular Japanese restaurant noodle chain Ippudo has more than 100 stores world-wide and its first local store will open in newly redeveloped Westfield 277 mall in Newmarket today.

Plans are also underway to open a further two more stores over two years throughout New Zealand.

Ben Cheong Ippudo spokesperson says as well as a win for those in the hospitality industry there will be a significant investment in local suppliers.

“Ippudo operates seven stores in Australia already which are based in Sydney, Perth, and Melbourne. We serve more than 2,000 bowls of ramen every single day across the ditch, and we expect this unique concept to take off just as positively here in New Zealand.

“We will be sourcing all our fresh products from local suppliers and this includes everything from meat, seafood, vegetables, fruits and many other base raw ingredients,

Ippudo was the first to revolutionise the ramen scene in Japan and Cheong says they’re excited to bring some of the culture and hospitality along with the traditional and modern flavours to New Zealand.

“Japanese food and brands have been consistently regarded as the epitome of quality and authenticity amongst Asian countries in the eye of the global market.”

“While we’ve seen that Kiwis have had a taste of Japanese food for a while, we think they are ready to experience another one of Japan's staples, which is ramen. Sushi is popular, but historically it was for wealthy people only. Ramen was, and still is today, the staple diet for the Japanese,” he says.

Ippudo serves Hakata-style ramen, which is characterised by pork bone broth and thin noodles - the most popular style of ramen in Japan. Their unique concept, combined with an emphasis on omotenashi (Japanese service hospitality), has translated well and helped the rapid expansion he says.

“Instead of being crammed into bars with limited seating, as most traditional ramen shops only have about 10 seats, Ippudo operates in a spacious setting with a mix of private and communal seating, which makes it easy for groups of family and friends to dine in together,” he says.

The simple ramen dish has also been transformed into sophistication, referred to as “Cosmos in a Bowl” and Ippudo keeps Instagram foodies around the world engaged as they are spreading images in hip settings while consistently sharing their love for ramen on the gram.

Cheong says that every new store opening helps bring Japan's soul food and hospitality to a new audience, to fulfil Ippudo’s commitment to giving smiles and ‘arigatou' (thank you/appreciation) with every single bowl of ramen.

– ENDS –


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ipuddo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 