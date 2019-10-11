Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Housing Decision Welcomed

Friday, 11 October 2019, 11:51 am
Press Release: Tranzasia


FRIDAY 11TH OCTOBER 2019

Tranzasia Corporation welcomes the Governments news regarding the easing of restrictions around consents for modular homes and is pleased the Government has taken into account intensive lobbying for change from the industry.

The company has orders for large numbers of its modular homes but the problems of gaining consent have held up sales and marketing for months.

Gerry Walmisley, Chairman of Tranzasia Corporation, says that “Engineering costs associated with a single three-bedroom property to be erected in Auckland have been in the order of $40,000 and have included costs to send three Auckland Council employees to our manufacturer in China to inspect for quality.”

“We were very happy to host the Auckland inspectors in China,” Walmisley continues, “as we had full confidence in the high standards of our ISO 9001 factory.

“Councils remain sceptical of imported modular homes, often with good reason, however companies like ours that focus on high-end modular housing are hardly going to cut corners.”

Tranzasia believes that good design does not have to be expensive and that innovation in design and modular construction will become mainstream over the next few years. Modular construction allows flexibility of design, rapid assembly and savings of labour costs due to shortened build time.

Tranzasia has construction contracts for its homes throughout New Zealand but consenting and compliance has been a two-year process to ensure our homes meet the NZ Standards and that our manufacturer is capable of meeting our exacting specifications.

Tranzasia homes will be constructed for people who have discerning taste, who do not want a basic home and who seek high standards of design and fit-out. A completed property would save buyers up to thirty percent of build cost for a house of comparable quality thus our homes are also accessible for first home buyers.
ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Tranzasia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 