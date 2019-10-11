Housing Decision Welcomed



FRIDAY 11TH OCTOBER 2019

Tranzasia Corporation welcomes the Governments news regarding the easing of restrictions around consents for modular homes and is pleased the Government has taken into account intensive lobbying for change from the industry.

The company has orders for large numbers of its modular homes but the problems of gaining consent have held up sales and marketing for months.

Gerry Walmisley, Chairman of Tranzasia Corporation, says that “Engineering costs associated with a single three-bedroom property to be erected in Auckland have been in the order of $40,000 and have included costs to send three Auckland Council employees to our manufacturer in China to inspect for quality.”

“We were very happy to host the Auckland inspectors in China,” Walmisley continues, “as we had full confidence in the high standards of our ISO 9001 factory.

“Councils remain sceptical of imported modular homes, often with good reason, however companies like ours that focus on high-end modular housing are hardly going to cut corners.”

Tranzasia believes that good design does not have to be expensive and that innovation in design and modular construction will become mainstream over the next few years. Modular construction allows flexibility of design, rapid assembly and savings of labour costs due to shortened build time.

Tranzasia has construction contracts for its homes throughout New Zealand but consenting and compliance has been a two-year process to ensure our homes meet the NZ Standards and that our manufacturer is capable of meeting our exacting specifications.

Tranzasia homes will be constructed for people who have discerning taste, who do not want a basic home and who seek high standards of design and fit-out. A completed property would save buyers up to thirty percent of build cost for a house of comparable quality thus our homes are also accessible for first home buyers.

ends





© Scoop Media

