New NZTA CEO just what NZ needs



The appointment of Nicole Rosie as NZTA CEO is exactly what New Zealand needs to reduce our dreadful road toll and improve transport choice, says MOVEMENT Spokesperson and Transport Planner Bevan Woodward.

"Her experience of leading Worksafe NZ should greatly assist NZTA adopt the Safety First approach to transport management. This is long overdue and is highlighted not only by our appalling road fatalities and serious injuries, but our fear of walking and cycling in New Zealand.

We look forward to NZTA adopting the Safety First approach, just as every other industry sector within NZ has. By making our roads safer, our road toll will reduce and more New Zealanders will be able to walk and cycle. The benefits are widespread and hugely significant; including reduced traffic congestion, a healthier population, more liveable communities, less pollution and lower carbon emissions".

