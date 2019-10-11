Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2019

Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2019



Unleashed Software has won the Supreme Business Excellence Award at last night’s Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2019 – North & West region.

The global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company headquartered in Takapuna, Auckland, provides inventory management solutions to businesses, and company CEO Gareth Berry says the award reflects a true team effort.

“We wouldn't be able to do the great work we do without having great customers, partners and a dedicated team all executing brilliantly on a global scale. This award is really about recognising all of their hard work and thanking our customers who have supported us along the way.”

Unleashed Software also won the Excellence in Marketing and Employer of the Year categories to make it eligible for the supreme award.

Other individual category winners included boutique beverage company Clean Collective, denture manufacturer Denture Tech, alcohol-free spirits producer Ecology and Co, eco-friendly baby products on-line retailer HaaKaa (Think Green Ltd), indoor venue provider Eventfinda Stadium, 100% natural toothpaste provider Grin Natural Products Ltd and financial services company One50 Group.

Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett congratulates the businesses on the success they have achieved.

“These awards bring together businesses to showcase their talent, their strategic thinking, marketing and customer services and much more. Our winners and finalists are todays employers and tomorrows wealth providers. They deserve to be recognised and celebrated,” says Barnett.

Auckland Council’s economic growth agency – Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) – partners with the Auckland Business Chamber to present the awards.

ATEED Chief Executive, Nick Hill, praises businesses recognised in the awards, describing small and medium sized businesses as essential in helping to create ‘quality jobs for all Aucklanders’.

“As Auckland prepares for the future, it is exciting to see the level of world-class innovation and technology happening in the north’s business community. The west has a diverse economy including a thriving screen production sector, which will continue to grow with arrival of Amazon Prime’s streaming series based on Lord of the Rings,” says Hill.

Andrew Thomson, Westpac Area Commercial Manager North West, says the Westpac Business Excellence Awards are about taking time out to recognise the smartest, savviest and strongest businesses in the Auckland community.

“It’s been fantastic to see the high calibre of entries this year. Auckland is the biggest cog in New Zealand’s economy and fundamentally important to our global success,” says Thomson.



Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2019 – North & West winners:



Best Emerging Business - sponsored by Air New Zealand

Winner: Clean Collective

Excellence in Customer Service Delivery - sponsored by Barfoot & Thompson

Winner: Denture Tech

Excellence in Innovation - sponsored by Massey Business School

Winner: Ecology & Co

Excellence in International Trade - sponsored by Ports of Auckland

Winner: HaaKaa (Think Green Ltd)

Excellence in Marketing - sponsored by Corner Store

Winner: Unleashed Software

Excellence in Strategy and Planning - sponsored by Multi-Media Systems Ltd

Winner: Eventfinda Stadium

Employer of the Year - sponsored by Vodafone

Winner: Unleashed Software

Excellence in Community Contribution – sponsored by Westpac

Winner: Grin Natural Products Ltd

People’s Choice Award – sponsored by Huawei

Winner: One50 Group

Supreme Business Excellence Award - sponsored by Westpac

Winner: Unleashed Software

For a complete list of finalists and award ceremony details, please visit aucklandbusinessawards.co.nz



© Scoop Media

