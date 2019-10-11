Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lane Neave launches Lane Neave Alumni

Friday, 11 October 2019, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Lane Neave

With a rich history spanning more than 150 years, Lane Neave has produced many alumni.

A new alumni network is being established to develop a lifelong relationship with former staff, lawyers and retired partners.

Being connected with the alumni will help grow your own networks, as well as keep in touch with all the latest news, developments and events at Lane Neave.

Speaking about the new alumni network, Managing Partner, Andrew Shaw said establishing a network was natural step for a large firm.

“We’re proud of our people, and that doesn’t end when they move on from Lane Neave,” said Shaw.

“We are genuinely interested in the lives of our former colleagues and we like to find out about what they are doing now.”

“Our alumni network is about staying connected with our former colleagues, who we believe will be great ambassadors for our firm.”

Any former colleagues who are interested in staying connected to Lane Neave can register online via the Lane Neave website.

https://www.laneneave.co.nz/about-lane-neave-new-zealand-law-firm/lane-neave-alumni/


