Central Districts Field Days spaces selling fast

Monday, 14 October 2019, 9:15 am
Press Release: Central Districts Field Days

Get in behind, don’t get left behind - exhibitor sites are selling fast for next year’s Central Districts Field Days, with more than half the 600-plus exhibitor spaces already booked.

Last year’s three-day event saw record-breaking crowds in excess of 27,000 people flock to Manfeild in Feilding, making it New Zealand’s largest regional agricultural show.

“Many of our exhibitors come year after year, testimony to the valuable relationships they build. Last year alone, exhibitors generated $41million in sales revenue,” Stuff Events Director David Blackwell says.

Now in its 27th year, Central Districts Field Days will span 33 hectares and feature not only the best in farming today, but also the latest in health, innovation, viticulture & horticulture, forestry, lifestyle and sustainable living in the rural heartland of the North Island.

Post-event feedback from 2019 revealed more than 70 percent of exhibitors were either very satisfied or satisfied with the quality of leads, and 78 percent were very satisfied or satisfied with the overall success for their business. And 85.9 percent of visitors were definitely or probably likely to attend in March 2020.

“We have exciting plans to ensure exhibitors are showcased in the best way possible,” Blackwell says. “We want this to be a must-do event for exhibitors and visitors alike, a way to discover and experience the future of New Zealand’s primary industries.”

Approximately 60 percent of Central Districts Field Days attendees are from outside the Manawatū region, many travelling from Taranaki, Hawkes Bay, Wairarapa, Wellington and even as far afield as the top of the South Island and Auckland.

Renowned as a safe and fun family day out, Central District Field Days will offer a wide range of activities and entertainment, and will this year see the return of an agri careers showcase to attract students into the sector.

Central Districts Field Days boasts an online exhibitor portal, a mobile companion site and online ticketing. Exhibitor sites start at $612 and there is the ability to sub-let sites.

Central Districts Field Days:

• March 19-21, 2020
• Manfeild, Feilding
• To book an exhibitor site, go to www.cdfielddays.co.nz


