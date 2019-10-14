Helius appoints Quality Manager



Helius Therapeutics has appointed Keryn Davies as its Quality Manager. She will ensure pharmaceutical and regulatory compliance, as well as the quality of all manufactured medicinal cannabis products.

For the past 17 years Ms Davies has worked in the pharmaceutical industry, both in New Zealand and the UK. Her roles have spanned quality control, analytical and formulation development, and quality management.

As Quality Manager she will report to the Chief Science Officer at Helius Therapeutics, Dr Jim Polston. His appointment earlier this year marked the first globally-recognised medicinal cannabis researcher to move to New Zealand.

Helius Therapeutics Co-Chief Executive, Paul Manning, says as the country’s largest licensed biotechnology company focused on medicinal cannabis, the appointment of Keryn Davies is another milestone.

“It reinforces the absolute commitment by Helius to develop and deliver quality, safe cannabis-based medicines in a heavily regulated environment, that will ease the suffering of thousands of New Zealanders,” says Mr Manning.

Ms Davies is excited to be part of the emerging medicinal cannabis industry and Helius – the first certified New Zealand Grown cannabis producer.

“The cultivation and extraction facilities at Helius are second-to-none, as are the company’s cannabinoid research lab and manufacturing operations. However, what impressed me most about Helius, was their resolute commitment to ensuring New Zealanders have access to efficacious and safe cannabis products they can trust,” says Ms Davies.

Mr Manning says several other key appointments at Helius will be announced soon.

“Recruiting talent and expertise both nationally and internationally is helping us build a truly world-class therapeutics company – and a stronger medicinal cannabis industry. New Zealand has the potential to become a global centre of excellence for medicinal cannabis innovation,” he says.

Helius Therapeutics is the foundation sponsor for MedCan 2020 - New Zealand’s first international medicinal cannabis summit. BioTechNZ is hosting the day-long event on Thursday, 19 March 2020 at SkyCity Auckland Convention Centre.



