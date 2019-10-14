Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Security tips from Uber this Cyber Smart Week

Monday, 14 October 2019, 10:54 am
Press Release: Uber


It’s Cyber Smart Week so now’s the perfect time to take stock of your online security. During October, people will see practical tips from experts in their Uber app when taking ride.

From two-factor authentication to unique passwords, this is an opportunity for people to beef up their account security and be cyber smart.

Uber’s Global Chief Information Security Officer, John ‘Four’ Flynn, encourages all Uber users to check out the two-step verification controls in the security settings of the Uber app and choose their preferred method for receiving this extra authentication when logging in to their account.

Some other key tips for remaining safe online are:

Use a unique password for every online account. Don’t use your Uber password on any other website or service.
Where available, turn on two-step verification for all your online accounts. It only takes a few minutes to set up.
Don’t share your password or verification codes with anyone. Uber will never ask you for this information.
Scammers are clever. Be cautious of phone calls, text messages, and emails from anyone claiming to be an Uber employee. The same goes for many everyday companies you have accounts with.
Check for past breaches. There’s a free service called haveibeenpwned.com, which can help you check if your passwords have been stolen and sold online.

For more information about Uber’s commitment to cyber security, please see this newsroom post.

