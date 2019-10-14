Data4Good conference



The Data4Good conference encourages businesses to be guided by social conscience to drive positive data solutions, overriding the low trust created through the misuse of data by big tech firms.

The Data4Good Conference, to be held at the Maritime Museum, Auckland, will showcase the innovative ways New Zealand’s leading organisations are using data for positive change and to create a better society.

With the widespread lack of transparency and misuse of data by large tech firms worldwide, trust in data and analytics is at an all-time low. The Data4Good conference will host speakers who will show how data is being used to save lives, offer environmental solutions, and combat global crises.

Hosted by Altis Consulting on 14 November 2019, the Data4Good Conference will feature recognised experts in data and analytics who have instigated positive change through sophisticated and innovative uses of data.

CEO of Altis Consulting, John Hoffman, said “Big data and the ongoing sophistication of data and analytic tools increases the opportunities for organisations to inappropriately use them.”

“When data is misused, it not only creates ethical issues with consumers, but often has wider consequences on our environment and society. The Data4Good Conference will showcase how leading organisations are leveraging data to positively impact the world.”

Experts from New Zealand and Australia from within the health industry, not-for-profit space, Universities, agriculture and more will be sharing insightful strategies and best practices. These include:

• Janette Searle, Founder of Take My Hands and co-founder and Development Manager for the A @W Collective, will offer advice on sharing your data platforms to help more people, as well as the importance of using data alongside human stories to create a real impact.

• Paul Roseman, General Manager Strategic Developments for ProCare, will be speaking about the risks behind the healthcare industry failing to share data, alongside using data and machine learning to improve GP referrals and stop unnecessary specialist visits.

• Melissa Baer, a writer, thought-leader, agriculture specialist, problem solver and agile business mechanic, will be speaking about how to translate captured data into something meaningful for the end user.

• Dr Reza Jarral, a primary care physician, will look at the latest trends in technology for healthcare, including voice based automated diagnosis

• Tim Davison, Business Intelligence Manager, and Megan Skinner, Manager of Exploration and Analysis, Auckland University of Technology, will be speaking about using technology to assist students in their university journey while identifying potential risk points

• Tony Vodanovich, Head of Architecture and Security, and Adrian Krzyzewski, Enterprise Architect, St John Ambulance, will share their experiences on building an effective Business Intelligence platform and the resulting positive impacts to such a vital community health service.

“The quality of the line-up of speakers as well as the diversity in their topics will lead to thought provoking discussions on data and analytics in ethics and positive change,” said Mr Hoffman.

“This inspirational conference will offer tangible insights, creative approaches from speakers who are using data for positive change across industries including health, NFP, and agriculture,” said Mr Hoffman.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, 14th November 2019

Location: The Maritime Museum Princes Wharf

Time: 9am – 5pm

Price:

- Corporate: $287.5

- Not – for – Profit: $172.5

- Student: $57.50

Website: https://data4good.com.au/auckland-conference/

About Data4Good

The Data4Good conference is being hosted by Altis Consulting, a data and analytics consultancy that combines technical skill, commercial expertise, communication and listening to empower businesses to make better decisions. The Data4Good conference will feature a series of case studies from leading organisations that are leveraging data for good. Expert speakers will showcase the use of innovative data driven projects. https://data4good.com.au/

