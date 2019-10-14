Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Quarterly winners announced by Century 21 NZ

Monday, 14 October 2019, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Century 21 Real Estate

14 October 2019

Century 21 New Zealand has announced its 2019 third quarter real estate winners.

“Botany Downs, in particular, had a really good third quarter. Century 21 Edwards Realty is well established in East Auckland, this time taking out the leading property management office nationwide and the top salesperson award,” says Derryn Mayne, Century 21 New Zealand owner.

Century 21 Edwards Realty won Property Management Office for the Quarter Over 250 (the highest number of new managements by an office with more than 250 managements). Top Salesperson of the Quarter for GCC (Gross Closed Commission) went to Fenny Ang of Edwards Realty, who also received a Century 21 Gold Award for sales.

Century 21 Darrak Realty in Albany won Property Management Office for the Quarter (Under 250). Janine Hair of Century 21 Gold Real Estate, Manurewa won Property Manager for the Quarter.

Gold Real Estate in Manurewa also won Top Office for the Quarter for Units (the number of properties listed and sold). While Wellington Central’s Century 21 First Choice Realty took out Top Office for the Quarter (GCC).

Wellington’s Joe Lupi of First Choice Realty won Top Principal for the Quarter (GCC). While Top Principal for the Quarter (Units) was Ian Pepper of Century 21 Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly.

Top Salesperson for the Quarter (Units) was shared by Andrew Pugh (Century 21 Premier, Palmerston North) and Roger Webb (Century 21 Premier, Turangi).

Century 21 Collett Realty on Auckland’s North Shore took out The Gold Hat Award for achieving Excellence in Media Promotion.

Bronze Awards for sales went to Kieren Gudgin (Gold Real Estate, Manurewa); Barbara Craig and Ian Pepper (Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly); and Joyce Wu (First Choice Realty, Wellington).

The Silver Award went to Iresh Tennakoon of Century 21 Local Realty, Papakura.

Gold Awards went to Joseph Lupi (First Choice Realty, Wellington) and, as mentioned, Fenny Ang (Edwards Realty, Botany Downs).

“These latest awards show that Century 21’s strength continues. Our offices, principals, and salespeople in Auckland, Central North Island, Manawatu, and Wellington Central had a notable third quarter. It all bodes well for an action-packed summer,” says Derryn Mayne.

www.century21.co.nz

ENDS


