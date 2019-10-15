Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ’s first takeaway banana blossom fish!

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 9:21 am
Wise Boys


Vegan version of Kiwi classic - NZ’s first takeaway banana blossom fish!

Fish and chips on the beach has got to be the most “Kiwi-as” summer tradition. But with the global movement towards sustainability and plant-based eating, many Kiwis are now trading in their favourite meat dishes for vegan alternatives. And that’s where Wise Boys come in.

This Tuesday (15 October 2019), Wise Boys Burgers will debut their brand new vegan beer-battered fish and chips and fish burger, both made using a plant known as banana blossom. Wise Boys have created a battered fish so realistic even your Dad wouldn’t know it’s meat-free. This will be the first time New Zealanders have been offered this super-realistic vegan alternative from their classic local takeaway shop. As usual with Wise Boys, the food will be served in fully compostable packaging from Innocent.

Keeping things local, the Boys have teamed up with Garage Project to create the tastiest, crispiest, Kiwiest beer batter ever. The two new menu offerings are:

FUSH ‘N’ CHUPS
Crispy beer-battered banana blossom ‘fish’, served with a portion of fries, slice of lemon and a housemade tangy tartare sauce:
$13

Quarter Flounder
Crispy beer-battered “fish” with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese, tomato relish and a housemade tangy tartare sauce all in a toasted bun:
$15

Launch of the fush

When: Tuesday October 15, 5-9pm
Where: The food truck will be parked up on Te Hā O Hine Place (in front of Auckland Art gallery), as well as the Wise Boys store in the heart of Grey Lynn.
What: Street Art Dego as part of Auckland ArtWeek 2019

Only the burger will be available at the Art Gallery event on the night of the launch. Both the fush ‘n’ chups and burger will be available at the Grey Lynn store.

Aucklanders can get their hands - and mouths - on both of these knockout creations for all of summer at Wise Boys Grey Lynn store.




