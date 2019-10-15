Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Destination Queenstown appoints Sophie Archibald

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 10:43 am
Press Release: Destination Queenstown

Queenstown, New Zealand (15 October, 2019) Destination Queenstown is pleased to announce the appointment of Sophie Archibald to the role of New Zealand Business Development and Marketing Manager.

The role has two areas of responsibility within DQ and the Queenstown Convention Bureau (QCB). Sophie will be responsible for identifying opportunities to maximise Queenstown’s positioning as a competitive and vibrant destination for business events in the New Zealand Market. She will also be responsible for the marketing of Queenstown via Trade and QCB activity, identifying opportunities and developing collateral, web, communications and campaigns in these areas.

Sophie is currently Destination Queenstown’s Marketing Executive. Prior to joining DQ nearly two years ago, Sophie worked in advertising in Auckland.

Sophie will report to Business Development Director Kiran Nambiar.

Kiran says Sophie’s diligence in the DQ Marketing team has been outstanding and she brings a skill set that will make a positive impact on how Queenstown’s proposition is delivered across the trade and QCB channels.

“This new role, and Sophie’s appointment, takes the Business Development team into a new exciting phase. Her immediate priorities will be to develop the QCB’s New Zealand domestic market strategy and to further optimise Trade and QCB website capability,” says Kiran.

Sophie says she is excited to be joining the DQ Business Development team and taking on this new challenge.

“I am looking forward to being able to continue to promote the Queenstown region, a place I am very passionate about.”

Sophie begins in the new role next month.

