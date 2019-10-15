Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Queenstown visitor numbers snowball

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 10:54 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The number of overseas visitors arriving at Queenstown airport increased by 7,100 (22 percent) in August 2019, compared with the same month last year, to reach 39,200, Stats NZ said today.

This was the largest monthly gain on record for overseas visitor arrivals in Queenstown.

“This strong growth followed an increase in Qantas seasonal flights between Queenstown and Melbourne from late June to August 2019,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

“It also coincided with the annual Winter Games NZ, which were held in Queenstown from late August to early September.”

About four in five overseas visitors arriving at Queenstown airport were from Australia.

Overseas visitors arriving at Christchurch and Wellington airports in August 2019 increased by 1,300 and 900 respectively, compared with the same month last year. Overseas visitor arrivals at Auckland airport fell by 4,100.


The total number of overseas visitor arrivals to New Zealand was 251,100 in August 2019, up by 4,400 from the same month last year.

There were solid gains from the Australian market, tempered by falls in visitor numbers from Malaysia and China. The largest changes were from:
• Australia – up 5,800
• Taiwan – up 1,800
• Malaysia – down 2,300
• China – down 2,200.

AirAsia suspended its flights from Kuala Lumpur (in Malaysia) via Coolangatta (on Australia’s Gold Coast) to Auckland early this year, which may have impacted visitor arrivals from Malaysia.

Annual visitor arrivals increased by 96,100 (2.5 percent) to 3.9 million for the year ended August 2019, compared with the year ended August 2018.

“This is the slowest annual growth in an August year since 2013, down from a peak of 11 percent in the year ended August 2016,” Mr Islam said.

The largest increase in annual visitor arrivals was seen at Auckland airport (up by 47,200) followed by Queenstown airport (up by 33,300).

New Zealand-resident traveller returns level off in August 2019

The number of New Zealand residents returning from an overseas trip in August 2019 was similar to the number for the same month last year. The major changes in the countries New Zealand-resident travellers returned from were:
• Australia – up 3,000
• Indonesia – up 1,100
• Fiji – down 2,500
• Vietnam – down 1,300.

Sydney is still the most common overseas airport for New Zealand travellers

The most common overseas airport for New Zealand-resident travellers to fly back through at year ended August 2019 continues to be Sydney. The top four common overseas airports were:
• Sydney, with 539,900 New Zealand resident travellers
• Melbourne, with 399,300
• Brisbane, with 361,200
• Nadi, with 201,600.

The overseas airport of a passenger’s flight is the last airport where they boarded an aircraft before arriving in New Zealand, though they may have started their return trip from another airport.


The total number of New Zealand-resident traveller arrivals for the year ended August 2019 was 3.07 million, up 88,500 (3.0 percent) from the year ended August 2018.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 