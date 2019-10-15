Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sir Owen Glenn Provides $100 Million Small Business Support

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 11:26 am
Press Release: Owen Glenn

October 15, 2019

Sir Owen Glenn Provides $100 Million Small Business Support Fund

A $100 Million fund to support New Zealand’s small and medium size businesses is being established by international entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Owen Glenn.

As highlighted in the recently released Capital Markets 2029 report, access to capital finance plays a vital role in supporting the growth and productivity of New Zealand and expanding employment opportunities.

“The problem for many of our potentially successful businesses is a lack of adequate capital and a restricted ability to borrow enough to fund efficient expansion of their activities,” says Sir Owen

Well aware of the difficulties faced by small or medium sized businesses meeting the conditions and capital requirements usually imposed when they apply for loans from the big banks, he has commissioned close colleagues and advisors, both in New Zealand and off-shore, to set up a structure that will work for the benefit and betterment of businesses so they can expand which will add to New Zealand’s economy and enhance employment opportunities.

Initially it is envisaged that funding provided will range from $5 million to $10 million and be subject to credit criteria to be determined by an investment committee formed by Sir Owen.

Sir Owen said, “lending rates and security will be appropriate for the level of risk to be taken”.

The lending entity providing funding will be registered as a Financial Services Provider under the Financial Services Providers Act.

From small beginnings Sir Owen built Vanguard Logistics Services into one of the five largest logistic firms in the world but has always remained aware of how crucial it is for small and growing firms to have access to finance on favourable terms in order to sustain and increase their business activities.

Sir Owen is concerned that New Zealand businesses seem to be falling behind where they could be if adequate capital support was available. Though they continue to provide jobs for more people many firms are still dealing with a decline in profitability.

As a proud and grateful New Zealander who has enjoyed the personal benefits of building a world beating business he wants to contribute $100 Million to help other Kiwi businesspeople achieve similar successes.

He is also inviting other businesspeople who have earned similar rewards to join him in providing the funds to finance the productive endeavours of the following generations.

The $100 Million fund will be managed by Birnie Capital Limited. Bill Birnie CNZM, also oversees Sir Owen’s Family Office and manages his NZ business and philanthropic activities.

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Owen Glenn on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 