WEL Networks appoints new WEL Services General Manager

WEL Networks has appointed George Pirie to the position of General Manager WEL Services.

The company was recruiting for the GM WEL Services position following the move by the incumbent Mat O’Neill to the position of General Manager Asset Management.

Announcing the appointment CE Garth Dibley says "George brings his extensive knowledge and over 28 years’ experience working in Electricity Distribution, Transmission and Telecommunications infrastructure to the role."





