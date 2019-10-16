Compliance panel focused on making life easier for farmers

A panel discussion focused on making life easier for farmers, giving them real, practical tools and advice on ensuring they are compliant is being held in the Waikato next month.

The panel that features representatives from Asure Quality, Worksafe, Waikato Regional Council and DairyNZ, is being run by the Dairy Women’s Network with support from farm management software company FarmIQ.

“We want to run this panel as compliance is becoming more and more critical to every day farming,” FarmIQ GM of strategy and marketing Tim Nichols said. “It can be overwhelming as to what exactly farmers need to do or show, and who they need to be showing this to.”

The panel features key compliance decision makers and enforcers that will cover all the practicalities of staying compliant as farmers.

“It will look at what auditors are looking for, what red flags are and the simple things that can be done every day to keep compliant efficiently and effectively,” Nichols said. “It’s a great opportunity to break down compliance and make it manageable for farmers so we’re expecting really good interest.”

Dairy Women's Network CEO Jules Benton said farmers, and dairy farmers in particular, want to ensure they are understanding their compliance obligations to enable them to work effectively and efficiently, and that the panel discussion will enable them to do just that.

“It’s great to have the support of FarmIQ to deliver information on a topic that needs to be covered,” she said.

“FarmIQ are supporting it because they understand the issues around compliance can be challenging, and they are well placed to ensure farmers are efficiently and effectively managing compliance by providing them with the practical tools and resources they need to get the job done.”

Nichols said AsureQuality and the Waikato Regional Council will lead the discussions, but there will also be valuable input from DairyNZ covering practical tools and resources that are available and there will be farmers telling their stories about how keeping compliant is a part of their daily routine.

“We are looking forward to good discussion specific to the farming community around what they really need to be doing and what plans and rules to be adhering too,” he said.

“There is a lot of confusion around plan change five and healthy rivers for example, so we’re expecting a lot of questions to be coming from the floor. It will be a true discussion around compliance; it won’t be a lecture that’s delivered, but a real two way conversation.”

The Compliance; what you need to be doing now and in the future for your farming business, panel discussion is being held on the 13th November at the Morrinsville Rugby club, near Hamilton starting at 7pm.

Registrations can be made at https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/morrinsville-what-really-matters-when-it-comes-to-compliance-tickets-76713304559



