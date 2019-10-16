Raukawa ki te Tonga AHC appoints Jack Morris as CEO

Raukawa ki te Tonga AHC Limited (AHC), the commercial and investment arm of Raukawa ki te Tonga Charitable Trust (the Trust), has restructured its governance transitioning from a board with executive directors to a non-executive board and a Chief Executive.

Raukawa ki te Tonga Charitable Trust was established in 2010 as the Mandated Iwi Organisation (MIO), under the Māori Fisheries Act 2004. The AHC is wholly owned subsidiary of the Trust responsible for managing and growing the fisheries settlement assets of the Trust.

The AHC board have appointed Jack Morris, Ngāti Raukawa and Ngāti Kahungunu, as Chief Executive following a competitive process and Debra Birch, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Hauiti, Ngāti Rangi and Ngāti Apa, who was formerly a Trustee of the Charitable Trust, has been appointed AHC Chair, effective from 1 October.

Debra Birch says, “Jack Morris has been appointed to manage the transition and implement the board’s strategy. He is well-known to Raukawa having come to the AHC from being the Chief Executive of Te Wānanga o Raukawa Foundation. He had held senior roles managing complex relationships in local government and the commercial infrastructure sector and is a member of the New Zealand Institute of Directors. With an Executive MBA from Massey University, he is well-equipped for the challenges ahead.”

“I also take this opportunity to acknowledge the contribution made to the company and Trust by the retiring Chair Toarangatira Pomare and Directors Gabrielle Rikihana and Tom Jamison.”

Debra has over 30 years’ executive experience of financial markets managing global investment portfolios in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. More recently, she has been a professional director and her focus has been on Māori economic development particularly in the dairying, honey, kiwifruit, tourism, forestry, affordable housing and fund management sectors.

She was one of the founders of Te Pūia Tāpapa Direct Investment Fund and is currently a non-executive Director of Tourism Holdings, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, White Island Tours, Ngāti Awa Group Holdings, LGNZ Independent Assessment Board, Te Pūia Tāpapa GP, Tūwharetoa Hau Rau GP, New Zealand Venture Investment Fund, Taupō Moana Investments Limited, and a Trustee of Wellington Free Ambulance Trust.

Debra Birch said, “I am looking forward to working with Jack and the Board as we further develop and grow our asset base and revenues, and continue making significant distributions to the Trust to be utilised for charitable and cultural purposes for the benefit of Ngāti Raukawa.”

