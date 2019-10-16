Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand gets set for Economy Stretch

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 9:37 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

16 October

Air New Zealand is introducing a new, more spacious Economy product on its widebody fleet from late 2020, offering customers extra legroom and perks on long-haul flights.

Economy Stretch is a comfort-led enhancement to Air New Zealand’s leading Economy service with a roomy 35-inch pitch seat and amenities such as a premium headset and plush pillow.

Air New Zealand is currently reconfiguring its Boeing 777-200, 777-300 and 787-9 aircraft to fit a stretch zone at the front of the Economy cabin, with up to 42 of these spacious spots.

Through innovations such as the ground-breaking Economy Skycouch, Air New Zealand has set the standard for economy travel, and the airline’s Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says it’s exciting to introduce further choice to the Economy cabin.

“We know one size doesn’t fit all and we want customers to have a fantastic experience, whatever the cabin. Economy customers told us they want more space and comfort and we’re looking forward to giving customers a new option when travelling long haul.

“While our premium cabins will remain the first choice for those wanting all the luxuries, Economy Stretch is a step-up at a competitive price, and we’re confident it will appeal.”

Economy Stretch customers will enjoy Air New Zealand’s warm Economy service with New Zealand wine and cuisine, gate-to-gate entertainment and free Wi-Fi on enabled aircraft.

The new product will be available for purchase from early next year and will be offered on all Air New Zealand operated long-haul flights from late 2020.

Note to editors:

Air New Zealand is currently installing an Economy Stretch zone across its widebody fleet with all aircraft to be reconfigured by late 2020.
The airline is using its current Economy seat with sculptured upholstery and flexible headrest for the new product.

Standard Economy seat pitch on Air New Zealand’s widebody fleet starts from 31 inches and its Premium Economy seats have a 41-inch pitch.

Ends

