MATTR Incubator to Accelerate Decentralised Identity

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 10:26 am
Press Release: MATTR

MATTR Launches Incubator to Accelerate Decentralised Identity

Auckland, New Zealand., and Global – OCT. 16, 2019

MATTR has launched the MATTR CoLab Incubator to accelerate the development of decentralised identity technologies and solutions.

Decentralised identity aims to create an environment where people, organisations and things can prove things about themselves over the Internet in a privacy preserving way. This privacy respecting approach facilitates data minimisation which protects the rights of individuals and minimises risks for the organisations they interact with.

Based at MATTR's headquarters in Auckland, MATTR CoLab is a space for participants to collaborate on specific, high priority use cases required to establish a thriving decentralised identity information ecosystem. Organisations from both the private and public sectors will work with MATTR experts to develop proof of concepts (both technical and non-technical) that solve real world problems that stem from the need for robust digital identity.

In one of the Incubator's first collaborations, teams from New Zealand's Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) and the Companies Office (part of Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment) are working with MATTR on a design experiment that allows businesses to use digital credentials to establish and audit trust when interacting online. This approach will reduce friction and fraud. This design experiment, called the Verifiable Organisations Network, is a collaboration that will contribute to work underway in the DIA's Digital Identity Transition Programme (https://www.digital.govt.nz/).

In the Incubator, participants will get early access to MATTR software assets and demonstration capabilities to build their own proof of concepts and value. Participants will enjoy a shared space for education around emerging standards, validation of use cases, and insights into business and technical operating models. MATTR welcomes parties interested in collaborating to get in touch.

At its core, MATTR is committed to open source development and interoperability. MATTR is an active contributor to a range of organisations and forums in the online identity space - including the W3C (World Wide Web Consortium), Hyperledger, Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF) and Sovrin communities. MATTR is also an active participant in Digital Identity New Zealand (DINZ), as an Executive Council member and chair of the design working group.

Established with an independent and unique remit, MATTR is a subsidiary of New Zealand digital services company, Spark.

