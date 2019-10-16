XE Data Update - NZ Q3 CPI Release

The NZ Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Q3 has just been released.

The CPI came in higher than expected.

NZ CPI Q3/Annual:

Headline Q3 CPI +0.7% / +1.5% Consensus 0.6% / +1.4%

Non-tradables CPI +1.1% / +3.2% versus previous quarter / year

Tradables CPI +0.1% / +0.7% versus previous quarter / year

The non-tradables group is a barometer of domestic inflation.

Housing and household utilities (especially property rates) are the primary driver for the stronger inflation figures, along with higher meat, poultry, and fish prices.

Q2 CPI remains at +0.6%/1.7%.

This CPI print is higher than the quarter-on-quarter +0.5% as forecast by the RBNZ.

The NZD is higher in immediate response.

Current indicative levels are:

NZDUSD 0.6305 / 0.6330

NZDAUD 0.9340 / 0.9365

NZDEUR 0.5715 / 0.5640

NZDGBP 0.4935 / 0.4960

NZDJPY 68.60 / 68.985



ends

© Scoop Media

