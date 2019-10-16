Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Energy in New Zealand 2019 released

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

The amount of electricity generated from non-renewable sources fell last year despite a rise in coal-fired generation to cope with a constrained gas supply according to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s latest annual energy report.

Energy in New Zealand 2019, released today, is MBIE’s annual round-up of the energy sector, highlighting key trends in energy supply, transformation, demand and price for the 2018 calendar year.

“2018 was a significant year for the energy sector with a major shift in policy direction for the oil and gas industry and reduced production from the country’s largest gas field the most notable events,” says Daniel Griffiths, MBIE Manager of Markets, Evidence and Insights.

“Electricity generation from non-renewable sources fell by 12 per cent despite a spike in generation from coal to cope with outages at Pohokura gas field. The fall led to the share of electricity derived from renewable sources increasing to 84 per cent from 82 per cent a year earlier.

“The reduced gas supply also meant the share of renewables in the total primary energy supply (the amount energy available for use accounting for imports and exports), hit a record high of 40 per cent.

“The gas issues were also a factor as total energy demand fell 0.6 per cent compared to 2017. Demand from the industrial sector fell by 3.1 per cent, which was largely driven by a decline in production from major gas user Methanex. While oil demand grew, via increases in the use of diesel and aviation fuel, it was not enough to offset the dip in industrial demand.

“Last year was also notable for high fuel prices in the last quarter. Global crude oil prices hit a four-year high in October and petrol prices at the pump in New Zealand hit a record high.”

The Energy in New Zealand 2019 publication is available here


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 